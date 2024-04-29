The Big Picture RHOP's ninth season is set to bring a much-needed refresh after a disappointing eighth season, with cast shake-ups and new additions.

Viewers can expect to see a new face on the show, Stacey Rusch, a professional TV host with strong connections to the existing cast.

Departures from the series include Candiace Dillard-Bassett and Robyn Dixon, while Karen Huger and Mia Thornton shine in the latest season.

If there is one thing The Real Housewives of Potomac’s ninth season needs it's a refresh of energy after a not-so-great eighth season. Viewers were frustrated by the confusing storyline between Nneka Ihim and Wendy Osefo, as well as Robyn Dixon’s refusal to share anything about what was really going on in her marriage with Juan Dixon. Meanwhile, Candiace Dillard-Bassett already had one foot out the door, as Gizelle Bryant and Dixon treated her as public enemy number one, which made any hope for a true reconciliation before she left the series impossible.

The highlights of the season were the Grand Dame Karen Huger (as always) and, surprisingly, Mia Thornton, whose veneer shattered due to the massive changes her life was going through in the midst of filming. Thornton’s marriage to Gordon Thornton was on the rocks, made more difficult by the drastic financial changes that they endured that year. The season ended strong thanks to their story, as viewers saw them in marriage counseling and working hard to salvage their relationship before it ended.

The first cast member to announce she was leaving the show was Dillard-Bassett, who shared shortly after that she was pregnant. The next announcement was Dixon, who said she would not be returning, only to later share that she was not invited to return. Ihim has also reportedly not been invited to return to the series as well. So, with these massive changes, it’s obvious new Housewives will be needed for the series, and according to TV Deets, the new cast has been solidified and includes a new cast member, Stacey Rusch.

Who Is ‘RHOP’s’ Newest Housewife, Stacey Rusch?

Image via Getty

TV Deets first broke the story that Rusch will be the newest addition to the cast as RHOP’s ninth season has begun filming. They also report that Keiarna Stewart will be returning to the show, but this time, she’s a full-time Housewife. But what about the newest addition to the cast? Rusch is already a professional on television as a reporter and TV host. According to Rusch’s personal website:

“Stacey is a wife, mother, and TV Host on QVC with a passion for people and elevating everyday moments. Her career in television surprisingly began in the health and wellness industry, practicing yoga in over 35 countries while teaching for the White House Athletic Center, American University, and NASA. Through yoga, she found peace and her voice. Stacey's magnetic appeal blossomed into working as a Reporter/Host on FOX5’s Morning News and Good Day DC and as an Anchor/Reporter on ABC7’s Good Morning Washington.”

Rusch is also happily married to the Senior VP of Audi, Thiemo Rusch, and they share one child, a daughter named Arabella. With all the on-camera experience she has, she should hopefully feel right at home as she joins the Bravo series. She is also a good acquaintance with Huger, so there’s a good chance her addition to the cast will be a positive one.

Watch Andy Cohen discuss Dillard-Basset and Dixon's exits from the series below.

The Real Housewives of Potomac We follow the lives of 6 women residents of Potomac, Maryland, each in various stages of life and affluence, shaping their community and their lives. Release Date January 17, 2016 Cast Gizelle Bryant , Karen Huger , Robyn Dixon , Ashley Darby Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 8 Creator(s) Scott Dunlop , Tom Ciaccio

