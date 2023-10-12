The Big Picture Tasha K claims to have proof of Candiace Dillard's husband's alleged mistress, threatening their marriage and raising future implications.

In an interview, Tasha K discloses personal details, including abortion paperwork signed by the alleged mistress, suggesting unprotected cheating.

Chris Bassett has faced multiple accusations of adultery in the past, leading viewers to question if there's more to the story and await further revelations.

On October 11, Tasha K, who is known for exposing celebrity secrets, shared the news that she has proof that Candiace Dillard’s husband, Chris Bassett, allegedly has a mistress. The recording she shared was from said alleged mistress, who shared photos and recordings that could very well end the marriage between the two Real Housewives of Potomac stars. Not only that, but the incredibly revealing interview could have all kinds of implications moving forward in the future. It's important to note the woman on the recording admitted to being under the influence at the time of the chat with Tasha K.

Tasha K. is also under fire. Though she has a track record of exposing the worst for celebs and reality stars, recent events have not turned out in her favor. She was sued by rapper Cardi B after she refused to take down a video filled with allegations that Cardi had a sexually transmitted infection. Cardi won a $4 million defamation lawsuit against Tasha K., and she's currently being garnished for all wages.

In the interview, Tasha K. reveals even more personal details regarding the mistress’ relationship with Chris, sharing that the alleged mistress had abortion paperwork that Chris had signed. Several other YouTubers shared the news. What this means, is that if these allegations prove to be true, is that not only is Chris actively cheating on Candiace, it also means that he’s doing so unprotected. The ramifications of this, if true, would be devastating for any person, but especially for a person like Candiace, who has had to publicly defend her husband time and time again against allegations of him being a lascivious creep.

RELATED: 'RHOP' Wins the Award for Worst Husbands in Any Franchise

‘RHOP’ Why Is Chris Bassett Always Being Accused of Adultery?

Image via Bravo

Chris has had his fair share of accusations in the past. In fact, it’s safe to say that since joining the series, there has been some sort of rumor or allegation about him regarding stepping out on his marriage. Mia Thornton alleged that Chris came on to her during her first season, but given that she has a tendency to lie, those allegations were quickly proven false. There were also the allegations that came from Gizelle Bryant which were addressed during the season 7 reunion. Those allegations also seem to be false, as Gizelle could not keep her story straight. Another situation involved Ashley Darby’s friend Deborah who accused Chris of staring at her, which was also proven false courtesy of the cameras. All of those early accusations appear to be false, but one has to wonder; why always Chris? Why are these women making these accusations about him, specifically?

With the amount of them, one can’t help but wonder if there is something the viewers are missing about him. After all, how is it possible for so many people to come up with the same lie about one particular person? Time will tell what comes from these allegations. Tasha K. has had some exposé misses in the past, and many find her unreliable. With that being said, there is certainly something going on that is not being shared, and after the whole situation with Robyn Dixon and her husband, the fans will be looking for someone to come clean soon.

As of now, Candiace hasn't spoken out about the rumors. Season 8 has already wrapped filming, and is returning this November on Bravo.