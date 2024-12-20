When The Real Housewives of Potomac first aired, viewers were excited about the potential of this new East Coast cast. The first season anchored the cast within the friend group of Grande Dame Karen Huger. Although the cast has had several adjustments since Season 1, the premiere group consisted of Karen, Gizelle Bryant, Robyn Dixon, Ashley Darby, Charrisse Jackson-Jordan, and Katie Rost.

Katie was cut from the series after filming for the second season got underway, which was followed by a period of addiction to alcohol and Adderall. In her place, Monique Samuels joined the cast in Season 2, and then, in Season 3, Candiace Dillard-Bassett brought a whole new energy to the series. The focus from Season 3 onward shifted largely to Candiace, as her larger-than-life personality and interesting home life made her central to the series. Initially, Monique was able to reach a softer side of the dynamic diva, and it seemed as though a true friendship was beginning to form between the two newcomers on RHOP.

This is why the Season 5 Christmas episode "Deck the Halls With Drama" was such a pivotal moment in the series. A feud had started to brew between the potential friends after Candiace's confrontational arguing style ruffled many feathers in the group. The division that was forming among the Potomac ladies came to a turning point in the series when Candiace and Monique finally confronted one another at a wine-tasting event in Season 5, which resulted in the two women getting physical. The fallout from the altercation was swift, and their animosity ultimately changed the course of the series.

Candiace and Monique's Altercation Changed 'RHOP' Forever

Image via Peacock

Although their friendship was initially on the right track, things went left with Candiace and Monique when Charisse asked a shady question about whether Candiace's mom purchased her engagement ring for her, a dig at her affluent lifestyle. Candiace felt that Monique was wish-washy in her support at the time, since it was clear that she wanted to stay on Charisse's good side. Their friendship was further fractured when Candiace twisted a comment Monique made about Katie seeming like a free spirit to seem like she made a comparison between her and a slave.

But the tension between the former friends began to truly spike in Season 5, leading to a confrontation from which there was no return. Candiace ran her mouth, Monique matched her energy, Gizelle innocently pushed Monique's shoulder back as she began to flip Candiace's hair, and then things escalated quickly. Candiace had been begging Monique to "drag" her during their confrontations, and it seems that when Monique felt Gizelle's hand pushing her, it took her to a mental space of feeling she needed to be on the offensive.

The Holiday Party Kicked Off an Unfortunate Trend

Close

Despite Candiace having such a lethal mouth, and her inciting the physical violence she later clutched her pearls over, her attitude about the altercation was shockingly unapologetic. She claimed that she would never resort to physical violence (although we did see the butter knife that was grabbed in Season 4 when Ashley insinuated that Candiace's mother had purchased her home for her). Candiace further stated that using her words as she does shouldn't ever result in anyone resorting to violence. And so, in true Housewives fashion, she avoids owning any responsibility for inciting the violence, literally daring Monique to "drag" her while viciously insulting her.

But as a result of Monique following through on Candiace's dare, she was off the invite list for Robyn's holiday party that year. This set off an unfortunate trend of Candiace never having to learn a lesson about how comfortable she was insulting her co-stars. It was clear from her behavior at the holiday party, plus later events on the series, that Candiace had not learned any lessons when it comes to speaking heinously about her co-stars.