Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon have not had an easy journey since launching their podcast Reasonably Shady in 2021. The ladies were excited to start a new business venture with the podcast and began to trademark the brand for their marketing and the products they would release. What shocked viewers was that they saw that rapper Eminem was coming after them or, more specifically, his manager, Paul Rosenberg, because the name of their podcast includes the word synonymous with his career, as he is known as Slim Shady or Shady and he current;y owns the trademark of "shady." This manes anything that has that word needs to be researcvhed and approved by him to use.

There has been an ongoing battle between the different parties. During the summer, Robyn and Gizelle wanted Eminem himself to sit in for a deposition, but he sent in his manager, as he "has a far better understanding of the documents, marketing, and advertising than him." Since the ladies went through the United States Patent and Trademark Office Board for the deposition against the rapper, the board decided to continue deposing his manager instead. Now, they are trying again to see if they can bring him in person for the case.

Will The Real Slim Shady Please Stand Up?

Thinking that two Housewives are in an ongoing battle in court with a well-known rapper is crazy, but the Green-Eyed Bandits are not going down without a fight. InTouch Weekly reported that Gizelle and Robyn feel it is "critical" to have Eminem be in the deposition. They said, "Mr. Mathers' deposition is critical in determining ownership, validity of rights, state of mind that pertains to fame, along with actual confusion issues, and current use. By limiting [Gizelle and Robyn] recourse to only deposing a third party witness, and not the [Eminem] himself, and then being forced to respond to a Motion for Summary Judgment where a number of facts will remain in dispute because [Gizelle and Robyn] were not given an opportunity to depose [Eminem], [Gizelle and Robyn] will be denied the opportunity to present a full-throated defense to [Eminem's] premature motion."

Even though their podcast has become very successful since its launch in 2021, the ladies have been experiencing this for a while now and are trying to resolve it. They have already tried once to have me in the deposition, which was denied, but they are insisting once more since they both are involved. The Green-Eyed Bandits are trying to see the Real Slim Shady, but he will not allow it.

