The Big Picture Gizelle and Robyn have been close friends since the beginning of Real Housewives of Potomac and have always supported each other through various challenges.

However, Robyn's recent decision to marry her ex-husband Juan without informing Gizelle has caused a strain on their friendship, including his alleged infidelities that have made Robyn a target for online attacks and co-star chatter.

Both Gizelle and Robyn need each other to remain relevant on the show, as their individual storylines have not captivated audiences as much as their friendship dynamic.

The Reasonably Shady podcast is hosted by besties Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon. Two girlfriends team up and throw shade at their cast mates and give their take on a few pop culture topics for reasonable ratings. Gizelle and Robyn have been BFF's since the birth of The Real Housewives of Potomac. Immediately grouped together because of their green eyes and fair skin, Gizelle self-titled the duo “the green-eyed bandits.” They've been inseparable, but cracks are beginning to show in Season 8.

Season after season, the two supported each other through Gizelle's on-again-off-again relationship with Pastor Jamal Bryant and Robyn’s long-suffering relationship with her ex-husband turned housemate, Juan Dixon. Besides their significant others, Gizelle and Robyn were automatic allies against the other housewives, especially any newbies, namely their distaste for Karen Huger, aka the grand dame. Gizelle and Karen Huger have a longstanding history of being at odds, but Robyn inherited the beef through her green-eyed alliance with Gizelle. The duo have stood against their co-stars, with many believing Robyn blindly follows Gizelle, putting her own relationships with her cast members to the side in favor of Gizelle's approval. But it appears that one relationship Robyn isn't willing to trade off for anyone, let alone Gizelle, is her controversial marriage to Juan.

The Real Housewives of Potomac Release Date January 17, 2016 Cast Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Robyn Dixon, Ashley Darby Main Genre Reality TV Genres Reality TV Rating TV-14 Seasons 8

Gizelle and Robyn Have Offered Blind Support to Each Other Throughout the Years

Image by Annamaria Ward, Bravo

Having a default ally is a great coup when navigating the Bravo waters, which Gizelle and Robyn did side by side. It's even been clear on cast trips every season, most notably Season 6 with a trip thrown by their nemesis, Wendy Osefo. The two showed up late and, instead of going along with the rest of the girls, they decided to share a room. When the other ladies scoffed at the idea of them sharing a room, Gizelle assured them she knew everything about her best friend, even the fact that Robyn pooped twice every morning. The details were extreme, but it sent a message that when it came to Potomac it was the green-eyed bandits vs everybody. Wendy and Robyn were at odds on the trip and Robyn took solace in being cliqued up with her girlfriend and not having to deal with the backlash from the group. Gizelle had Robyn's back in her disagreements with Wendy and Robyn held Gizelle down through numerous spats with Karen. Audiences may have been short-tempered towards the two, but their bond remained strong. When you saw Robyn, you saw Gizelle, and vice versa.

The first sign of trouble in paradise was Robyn’s announcement that she and Juan were finally tying the knot for the second time. Robyn’s relationship with Juan provided the group with hours of laughter and gave innumerable opportunities for jokes at Robyn’s expense. The rest of the women were shocked that Robyn and Juan were finally getting married. More surprising than Robyn’s news was the fact that Gizelle didn’t know anything about the impending nuptials. Robyn doubled down on her stance, informing the group that family and friends weren't invited, not even her ace, Gizelle.

Robyn's Relationship With Juan is at the Center of Her Friendship Breakdown With Gizelle

Image by Jefferson Chacon, Bravo

Gizelle initially shrugged off the snub, assuming she would get an invitation later when Robyn wasn't under investigation from the rest of the cast. Instead of extending an invitation to her friend, Robyn became even more distant from her bestie. Gizelle was unbothered and instead began focusing more of her screen time on her daughter's daughter's preparation for college and her new "boy toy", Jason Cameron. Gizelle was seen with the Winter House star earlier in the year but confirmed their relationship during the press run for season 8. In an interview with PEOPLE Magazine, Gizelle gushed about her new relationship, saying, "We're great. We're still dating, still having fun. It's just casual and fun and easy. I'm super happy."

If this were two seasons ago, Robyn would be championing her friend's new love interest and the two would be discussing the possibilities of Gizelle getting her groove back. In the season premiere for Season 8, we see Gizelle discussing Robyn's relationship with Charisse Jackson Jordan and Ashley Darby in an attempt to host an intervention to shake Robyn out of her denial of Juan's inappropriate behavior.

Gizelle Hosted an Intervention For Robyn to Face Her Delusions About Juan

Image via Bravo

Gizelle consorting with Charisse and Ashley against 1/2 of the green-eyed bandit duo would've been unthinkable one season ago, but now it seems like a sign of what is to come. After hiding her relationship woes last season, Robyn has alienated the rest of the housewives in defense of her husband's honor. Her efforts appear to be in vain because it's clear she isn't Juan's first or even second priority, but the two are legally married, so it's hard for any of the other wives to speak against the new union. Instead of trying to appeal to her friend's senses, Gizelle is on to the next storyline, spending time with her reality boyfriend and doing more scenes with her beautiful adult daughters. For Gizelle and Robyn's friendship to dissipate so easily, it's hard to believe their relationship was as deep as they tried to paint it for RHOP audiences. Genuine friendships have more dimensions and are much more long-suffering than the superficial connection Gizelle and Robyn have displayed recently.

A friendship rooted in "pretty privilege" based on fair skin and matching green eyes is not one that will be able to stand the test of time or the uncertainty of a marriage in peril. Hopefully, Gizelle and Robyn's friendship was built on more than physical characteristics that were similar and has the staying power that will be an anchor for Robyn if her marriage with Juan continues to be a source of pain for her. By the same token, it's unlikely that Gizelle's relationship with Jason will continue much further, and she is going to need a friend to help her ease back into being single again. Most importantly, both Gizelle and Robyn haven't exhibited empathy or genuine concern for any of their cast mates, so their alliance was almost necessary at this point.

Robyn's inability to connect with the other women puts her on an island by herself. Without the support from Gizelle, it's certain to be a very lonely season. Gizelle's refusal to show emotion or to be vulnerable under any circumstance, has made some cast members hesitate to trust her at best and others have turned on her, labeling her a troublemaker. If Gizelle and Robyn are going to stay on RHOP, it's in their best interest to find their way back to each other in some form or fashion.

Gizelle And Robyn Need Each Other In Order to Remain Relevant to 'RHOP'

Image via Bravo

This season of Real Housewives of Potomac is far less exciting than the ending of last season. Robyn's relationship is being piecemailed to the audience and fans aren't invested in Gizelle's acting as a cougar with a man that seems a better fit for her daughter. The only thing that could save these two beauties is to allow the camera to witness them turning to each other for real support. These two women who have relied solely on their beauty need to show a bit of substance, at least to each other, in order to connect with fans again. Having green eyes and being reasonably shady isn't going to cut it for much longer.

Season 8 of The Real Housewives of Potomac is currently airing every Sunday on Bravo at 8 PM with next-day streaming available on Peacock.

