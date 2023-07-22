When Robyn Dixon and Juan Dixon first appeared on Bravo's The Real Housewives of Potomac, they were divorced. They were divorced, but living together, and also sleeping in the same bed. Needless to say, many people on and off-screen found their relationship odd. They both seemed stuck in stasis and after Robyn’s failed attempts to date other people, they decided to unceremoniously give their relationship a try. When Juan re-proposed in 2019, Robyn seemed ecstatic, but not many other people did. The Grande Dame, Karen Huger, was not shy about saying that she felt their engagement was a hoax. Much like her, many fans felt like they’d never actually get married. Shockingly, they did go through with the wedding in secret in August of 2022.

Despite Juan and Robyn tying the knot for the second time, he's made it obvious on many occasions that he just isn't that into her. From not showing up to reunions, to telling her he's not attracted to her in scenes, to the infamous hot mic moment where he admitted he was unhappy and only living with Robyn for the sake of their kids, and of course his recent cheating scandal. Robyn is seemingly holding on to an idea in her mind, versus living in the reality of what their relationship is. It’s probably time for her to wake up and let that go, but it doesn’t seem likely right now.

Juan Dixon Flat Out Says He Doesn’t Want This

Image via Bravo

In Season 2, Episode 12 of RHOP, Robyn is helping Juan get things prepared for his camp. During the segment, Robyn mentions that Juan can’t do anything without her, which is why she was taking the lead on his project. Juan gets immediately frustrated with Robyn’s logistical questions, as it’s clear he doesn’t care about the details of the thing that was his idea to do. Robyn goes on to share that he doesn’t like having important discussions, which is a great way for a fully grown adult man to behave, so she often has to navigate around that. He gets annoyed by her competency and tells a producer that if it weren’t for the kids, he’d leave her. This whole scenario is horrible for Robyn because she is literally helping him make his idea come to fruition. She was trying to involve him in his project, but to him, she was annoying. Huge red flag, especially when he tells the producer he, “doesn’t want this”.

At the Season 2 reunion, Andy Cohen questions Juan about this situation, especially the fan response was very unkind towards Juan. He gives a great politician's answer, even saying he loves Robyn unconditionally, which is clearly not seen through what’s filmed on the show. When Andy pushes further and asks whether or not he sees a romantic future with Robyn, he dodges the question by saying he and Robyn haven’t discussed it. The worst moment, however, comes when Andy asks if Juan is still carrying guilt about cheating on her during their marriage. He says he only feels bad about the way he handled it, sharing that the blame wasn’t totally on him. He essentially insinuated that it was Robyn’s fault he cheated, and that is immensely disrespectful. Given his behavior earlier in the season, it seems more likely that he was being immature when she needed him to be a father and husband, and he didn’t want to be held accountable. Men often cheat due to immaturity, as shared by experts on Marriage.com. They share, “lacking the maturity to invest the time, commitment, and energy to work through core issues within their marital relationship is why men cheat.” It’s not Robyn’s fault Juan cheated. It’s Juan’s fault Juan cheated.

RELATED: The Irreparable ‘RHONJ’ Drama That Could Shake Up Season 14

Juan Dixon's Response to Robyn Dixon’s Pandemic Depression Was Unforgivable

Image via Bravo

The pandemic was a difficult time for the entire world. The lockdowns' led to a massive increase in depression in people, and TV personalities were no exception to the rule. Robyn clearly has a Type A personality. She loves working, has no problem doing everything for Juan and her children, and she loves accomplishing her goals. So, when the pandemic hit and she was unable to go about her life as she had been for the entirety of it, she became depressed. She even shared that she had lost her motivation to do anything.

Juan was frustrated with Robyn's inability to get out of bed and take care of the kids in a timely manner, as she had always done so in the past. Her staying in bed annoyed him, and he tells her to be better rather than trying to figure out what the real problem was. And her problem was depression, as she was displaying several symptoms of it. She had no energy to get out of bed and no interest in doing any of her usual activities, and she mentioned feeling helpless and unmotivated. All of these are symptoms of depression, and when Robyn needed Juan to step up and help her through it, he demonized her for it.

Juan was annoyed that Robyn kept buying their kids fast food because she had no energy to cook. He must have been unaware of the fact that he had two working hands and feet. He also must have been unaware that he could go into the kitchen and fix food himself. Food subscription services were booming at that time; he could have easily ordered a kit and followed the provided instructions in the said kit to ensure everyone was eating healthy. But he didn’t, as it seems that doing the basic fatherly things to care for his family was too much to handle.

Juan Dixon Doesn’t Show Up for Robyn

Image via Bravo

Juan Dixon has skipped the majority of The Real Housewives of Potomac reunions, so much so that Andy Cohen pretty much expects him to be “working” when it’s time for filming. Whether it’s actually true or not, it does say a lot about his ability to be there for the person he claims to love unconditionally. The husband's participation is a huge part of the reunions, especially when they are participants throughout the actual season. The reunion specials aren’t the only time Juan doesn’t show up for Robyn. During the season when discussing getting remarried, Robyn makes it clear that she needs Juan to be more active as a father, especially if they decide to have another child. It’s then that she mentions that Juan never changed a single diaper for either of their sons. This is a basic thing that both parents do. Parenting. It is sounding more and more like Robyn was in their first marriage alone, and the way he responded to her during the conversation did not bode well for their approaching nuptials. Instead of listening and hearing her at that moment, he threw a tantrum and ran away.

Robyn and Juan’s Second Marriage was D.O.A

Image via Bravo

Robyn and Juan’s core issue seems to be his immaturity. He is still dependent on Robyn to do everything, and that includes defending his deplorable behavior. They got married secretly in 2022, and it only took a few months for the cheating rumors to spread. But they were only rumors, right? Wrong, which is something we now know after an episode of Watch What Happens Live, when Andy forces the truth out of Robyn. She spent the whole season denying that he cheated when she knew that he had cheated. What’s worse, is that she decided to monetize the information, sharing on her podcast with Gizelle Bryant that their listeners would need to subscribe to their Patreon to get all the juicy details.

Now that the secret is out, one can only wonder what will happen next with the couple. With Juan no longer having a job, it's highly likely that he will do what he can to stay in the marriage. After all, the reason they initially decided to stay together was purely a financial one. Now that Robyn is the only breadwinner, Juan’s probably going to be on his best behavior. And given Robyn’s penchant for defending him when it’s clear that he’s wrong, it’s highly likely that she will continue to let him mooch off of her success.

Hey, if it works for both of them, that’s fine. At the end of the day, it's their marriage. All we can hope for at this point is that Juan signed the prenup.