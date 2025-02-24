Karen Huger, the self-proclaimed "Grande Dame" of The Real Housewives of Potomac, is set to face sentencing in Montgomery County, Maryland, following her conviction for DUI and other related charges. The 61-year-old reality star's trial, which included the release of police body-cam footage, captivated audiences as it revealed a visibly impaired Huger at the crash scene where the reality star crashed her luxury Maserati.

This isn’t Huger’s first run-in with the law regarding impaired driving. Prosecutor Jordan Kramer confirmed that this is her fourth alcohol-related traffic offense, with previous convictions spanning from 2006 to 2011—none of which resulted in jail time. The prosecution is now pushing for a six-month jail sentence, arguing that leniency in the past has failed to deter her behavior.

Karen Huger's Prosecution Team Refuses to Go Light On Her

Bodycam footage captured a slurring, stumbling Huger at the scene, where she admitted to officers, “Oh God, I’m lit.” The footage—aired during a recent RHOP episode—left little doubt about her condition that night. “She was hammered,” testified Sgt. Brett Trahan during the trial. “The fact that Ms. Huger has repeatedly been given the benefit of another chance on three separate occasions demonstrates that she has not learned anything from her prior arrests,” Kramer wrote. “In fact, it appears as if she has been emboldened.” Despite previous guilty findings for DUI and driving while impaired between 2006 and 2011, Huger never served a single day in jail. This time, prosecutors are demanding a six-month sentence, arguing that previous slaps on the wrist have only encouraged her reckless behavior.

Following her conviction, Huger checked into a 28-day rehab program in Florida, citing struggles with alcohol, an overreliance on antidepressants, and past trauma from a sexual assault in college. However, the timing of her rehabilitation—post-conviction—has raised eyebrows among prosecutors, who argue that her chosen facility resembled a luxury retreat more than a rigorous treatment center. Huger’s absence from the recent RHOP reunion was felt, but her legal troubles remained a major talking point among her castmates. Some, like Mia Thornton, speculated that her rehab stint was a strategic move to influence sentencing. Others, like Stacey Rusch, urged compassion and understanding towards Huger's situation.

How Karen Huger Is Reportedly Doing Ahead of Her Sentencing

Image via Bravo

Huger’s attorney, David Martella, paints a different picture. He insists that the trial genuinely shook Huger, writing, “She was shocked with embarrassment. She could not turn off the testimony or the body cameras. She could not get up and walk out of the room. … The trial was a wake-up call.”

With her sentencing scheduled for Wednesday, Huger is expected to directly appeal to the judge for leniency. The outcome could significantly impact not just her personal life but also her standing on The Real Housewives of Potomac. Bravo has yet to confirm whether Huger will return for next season. As the reality star faces a real judge, the question remains among the RHOP viewers: Will Karen receive a wake-up call behind bars, or will she be granted another chance at redemption?