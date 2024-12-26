Karen Huger has been having a difficult journey since her DUI in March and most recently being found guilty, but The Real Housewives of Potomac star has threatened to take legal action against one of her castmates. Every single one of her castmates has always kept Karen on her toes and with her DUI, all eyes have been on her, but during this season of RHOP, Jacqueline Blake was one of the ones who spoke out about Karen's drinking issues, and she did not appreciate that.

Since the first episode of this season of The Real Housewives of Potomac, the ladies have talked about Karen's issues, but Jacqueline said that she received a phone call from Karen in which she sounded drunk. With her legal issues, this was something that Karen did not need, so she and Jacqueline had been going head-to-head and even did not invite her to her Love Lagoon event, but this did not stop Jacqueline from showing up in her own way.

Karen vs Jacqueline Has Taken a Turn

Karen Huger has been through many feuds while being on The Real Housewives of Potomac, but one that no one saw coming would be her and Mia Thornton's best friend Jacqueline Blake going against each other. Jacqueline has been a "friend of" since Mia joined the show in Season 6, but during this season she has found her voice and started to speak out against the ladies, more specifically Karen.

This season has been a difficult one for Karen, since when it was being filmed, she had recently gone through her DUI, and she had had the ladies questioning her about it. In one of the first episodes of the season, Jacqueline revealed to the group that her and Karen had gotten close and one night she called her drunk, which Karen did not appreciate and decided to keep her distance from her. While keeping her distance, she decided not to invite Jacqueline to her "Love Lagoon" party, but Jacqueline did not want to be left out so she decided to crash it. In true Karen form, she kicked her out of her home because of the joke she made of "bringing eight balloons that represent the eight citations" Karen had received.

After their argument, they did not see each other until their cast trip to Panama, in which Karen confronted Jacqueline in front of the group and told her she would take legal action against her. She said, "I take my security of my family very seriously, and I have begun the process of pressing charges against you. Whatever your intentions were, they failed miserably, and, secondly, releasing balloons into the atmosphere is illegal. Because global warming, they don’t want us to do it.” What could have been seen as a lighthearted joke has taken a turn, and it has been ironic to see her threaten to press charges when she was going through legal charges of her own.

The Real Housewives of Potomac releases every Sunday on Bravo and the next day on Peacock.

