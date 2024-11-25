The Real Housewives of Potomac stars are sharing how they’ve extended their love and support to Karen Huger after the death of her former assistant, Matthew "Matt" Byars. Byars, who died on November 21, 2024, at the age of 37, was a talent manager who was spotted alongside the reality star on RHOP a handful of times.

At the Bravo Fan Fest held in Miami on November 23, 2024, fellow RHOP star Mia Thornton exclusively told E! News about how Huger has been holding up ever since Byars’s death. Thornton revealed how she and castmate Wendy Osefo had reached out to Karen Huger when the news broke and expressed their support. Thornton shared that she’d contacted Huger again via text while noting to the interviewer that Byars and Huger shared an incredibly strong friendship. The reality TV star also shared that Byars’ death was a shock to all the RHOP cast members as she recounted fond instances of him in the following words while remarking how she wants his legacy to live on:

“Any time I saw him, he welcomed us with open arms. He was so loving.”

Wendy Osefo shared how she had spoken to Karen Huger a couple of times after Byars’ death while noting how the latter was an “integral part” of Huger’s life. Osefo sent love to Matt Byars’s family and stated that because the cast spends so much time around each other by extension, Byars was an integral part of RHOP as well.

Karen Huger Shared a Heartfelt Message About Her Late Friend

On November 22, 2024, Karen Huger shared an exclusive statement with PEOPLE about her late friend Matthew “Matt” Byars as she took time out to grieve the loss. Huger reflected on the first time she met him when he was just 17 years old while noting how he was an uplifting presence with a “genuine heart and boundless energy.”

The RHOP star stated how she’d always remember him fondly for standing by her during her mother’s passing and lauded his presence in her life during that difficult time as a fond and cherished memory. Huger expressed that his absence would be felt immensely by all those who knew him. Her statement was brimming with emotional words, which included but weren’t limited to the following:

“More than a beloved presence on RHOP and in the Bravo community, Matt was a determined and driven young man with a deep bond to the Huger family.”

Karen Huger extended her condolences and prayers to Matt Byars’ family while expressing that his death has left her heartbroken. The reality TV star concluded her statement by sharing that she’d carry the memory of her late friend in her heart and that he would be missed “beyond words.”

New episodes of The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 9 drop every Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. The episode will be available to stream the next day on Peacock. You can stream the show’s previous seasons on the same platform.

