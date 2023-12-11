The Big Picture Karen Huger is the smartest housewife on RHOP with successful businesses and impeccable people skills.

Karen Huger is one of The Real Housewives of Potomac OGs. From the moment she graced Bravo fans' screens and introduced herself as The Grand Dame, viewers knew they had another fabulous housewife on their hands. She has become the anchor of the cast with her witty and sometimes delusional observations. She acts as the de facto mother hen of the group, checking in with the ladies of her own accord. Her nonsensical tagline says it all, "I don't ride the fence, I am the fence." It's a prime example of one of her many Karen-isms that RHOP fans have grown to love. She is, for the most part, an unflappable force in the RHOP cast, deflecting the shady moves of her fellow housewives with ease.

It's this aspect of her personality that makes Karen a necessary presence in the cast, especially in the current season the reality series. Fans have been underwhelmed with what the show has been giving so far. Ashley Darby's storyline is dull without her ex-husband, and her feigned 'it's so hard being a single mom' issue makes no sense when she has a full-time nanny in the house with her, even when she's at home. Robyn Dixon refuses to acknowledge the massive elephant in her life, irritating viewers even more after lying about it last year. Wendy Osefo and Nneka Ihim's feud makes no sense and feels more like petty high school drama than a true storyline. Everything is falling flat for everyone except for the Grand Dame, who is doing her best to create conversations and situations that fans will actually enjoy watching. She continues to keep it real with the cast and with the show's audience, and her authenticity is much appreciated, especially now. Every Bravo fan knows that the best Real Housewives franchises are comprised of women who keep it real onscreen, and this became especially apparent in the 15th season of RHOA, which was so bad that the cast is being rebooted.

Karen Huger Keeps Her 'RHOP' Co-Stars in Check

Karen is the only housewife cast member who has truly successful businesses. Her fragrance line, La Dame, is quite popular and is sold in various stores nationwide. She also has a wig line and sells candles that boast the scent of her La Dame fragrances. Her business knowledge is superior to the other ladies, but that's not the only thing she has going for her. She's smart when it comes to dealing with people. Karen is most well known for her ability to effortlessly shade her fellow housewives.

In fact, there are several compilations of Karen's shady commentary, with some even lasting as long as 10 minutes. The Grand Dame does not play, and nothing gets past her. The most recent surprise is that Karen was right about the way Juan Dixon's alleged mistress looked. In season 7, when the rumors were swirling, while Robyn was lying to everyone, saying that nothing happened, Karen heard that the young woman looked like her. It was a running joke for the whole season, but since the photos of the alleged mistress hit the internet, fans were surprised that Karen's words were not delusion. One eagle-eyed viewer found a picture of a young Karen and Ray together and put it next to the picture of Juan's alleged mistress, and they look similar.

Karen is also smart at dealing with her interpersonal relationships within the group. She has seen and watched Mia Thornton become a messy instigator ever since she joined the show. So, when she and Mia had their bit of drama, Karen's defensiveness and keen eye were on watch. They mended those fences this season, but Karen has maintained that they will not be close, leading to the Karen acquaintance handshake. She refuses to hug and engage with Mia in that way because they simply aren't close, and that's an excellent move on her part. Mia is a well-known liar. She's lied about her age, her job, and her reasons for marrying her now soon-to-be ex-husband, Gordon. She has instigated fights with physical actions only to play the victim after the fact. Karen is smart enough to know that a person like that should be kept at a distance.

Karen Huger Understands Her Job on 'RHOP'

Karen has a clear understanding of her job at RHOP. She knows that the fans are there to watch her life and gives them everything she can. She holds court with the ladies regularly, usually in an attempt to quell animosity with whoever is fighting within the group. She has been pushing Robyn to be honest about her situation with Juan for two seasons. Karen understands that's what the viewers want to see. She has a clear strategy when she brings the group together for outings as well. The pickleball event during Season 8 is an excellent example of Karen being a producer of the girls.

She purposefully put people who have terrible relationships in a team together, and while she claims it was in the hopes of bringing peace, likely, she was likely also setting the stage for anything to happen. She also knows how to ask the right questions and hold the other ladies accountable for their actions. She called Robyn out in the most recent episode, asking her to share the truth about how she's doing and what's going on in her life. Robyn, who is at this point the polar opposite of Karen when it comes to being a housewife, once again deflected and once again gave the viewers nothing. The Grand Dame is doing her best to salvage the season, but only time will tell whether she'll be successful in the long run. What is certain is this: RHOP would be nothing without Karen Huger.

