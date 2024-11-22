Matthew Byars, a hilarious personal assistant who gained recognition through his appearances on Bravo's The Real Housewives of Potomac has reportedly passed away at the age of 37. Byars was introduced to the show's audience during RHOP Season 3 of the reality series by cast member Karen Huger — notably accompanying her during a memorable press conference where she attempted to clear her financial situation. His unexpected death has elicited an outpouring of grief and tributes from the Bravo community and fans alike.

The cause of his death is being reported as suicide — however, things should be taken with a grain of salt for now as no official confirmation has been made from any companies that he was connected with. The news became mainstream when RHONJ star Melissa Gorga took it to her Instagram to express her grief on Byars’ passing. She posted a video featuring images of two of them with Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth’s “See You Again” playing in the background and her caption seems to insinuate that the talent manager was going through something and Gorga knows what it was about — with fans wondering if she was also hinting at a possible suicide from the language she used, noting, "I wish I could have saved you."

“Why didn't you tell me Matt? I'm heartbroken. Your personality was infectious. Your jokes- you always had them. You should have done stand up- I know it was your dream. My heart hurts Matt . Because earlier this week you didn't tell me. I know life was tough- I know-”

In addition to Gorga, the former RHOP star Charrisse Jackson-Jordan also took it to her Instagram stories and paid tribute to Byars by sharing a photo with him and captioning it, “Rest in peace.” Byars was affiliated with Prince Marketing Group, a firm that represents various celebrities, including the Gorgas.

Emmy Award-Winner Bruce Vilanch First Broke the News on Social Media

Bruce Gerald Vilanch — the two-time Emmy-Award Winner comedy-writer, songwriter, and actor is the one who first broke the news and revealed that Byars ended his struggle on November 21, 2024. If you head over to the late Matt Byars’ Instagram, you’ll find out that he’s standing next to like every other celebrity, especially from the reality television space out there. He seems so full of life and that’s exactly why this news is so heartbreaking. Vilanch also offered everybody to ask for details from him in the DMs while breaking the news on his personal Facebook account.

The Bravo community and fans worldwide extend their deepest sympathies to Matthew Byars's family and friends during this difficult time. His memory will live on through the lives he touched and the contributions he made to the world of entertainment. In addition to being a talent manager, Byars loved dogs and was also into “Real Estate // Marketing // Consulting.”

Collider wishes for his friends and family to find peace and patience through this and we wish the departed rests in peace. If you or someone you know needs to talk, please know that the 988 Lifeline is available for free 24 hours of the day.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs on Bravo every Sunday. Episodes can be streamed on Peacock.

