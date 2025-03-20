Mia Thornton walked off the set during the reunion for The Real Housewives of Potomac. She didn't come back and the rest of the wives carried on without her. Now, she is talking about whether or not she has spoken with Karen Huger since her sentencing and what her love life is like now. Thornton was on a new interview podcast called Posted On the Corner with Incognito (aka Inc). There, they talked about a lot of things, including Huger.

When they began talking about Huger, Thornton had a shady response to whether or not she has reached out to her yet. “Can you phone a friend in jail?” The discussion then became a conversation over whether or not Thornton could reach out to Huger first. “She gotta call me, and I gotta accept, right?” Then, they mocked Huger's wigs and her lack of being able to wear one in prison. But she did bring up walking away from the reunion. “Because no one had time to be sitting there talking about all that crazy mess. Plus, my feet were hurting. I’d had enough. I had enough. Like, legit, I wanted to take that dress off. I couldn’t breathe, my feet were hurting, we had been sitting there… A lot of people don’t realize that we film the reunions for, like, 14 hours. It was, like, hour 10. Labor laws kicked in at that point. It’s time for me to go,” Thornton said as to why she left,

But she went on to talk about how she left mainly because of what Gizelle Bryant said to her while at the reunion. “Gizelle knows dang well that she would not speak to me that way if there was no security and not a platform. She would get her head knocked off by anybody talking to anybody that way. You’re being fake. You’re being phony. You’re doing it because of what’s going around.”

Image via Bravo

Thornton and Inc have had an on and off again relationship. With her relationship with Gordon Thornton still being up in the air, there was a lot of struggle and at the reunion, her and Inc were no longer. Now, Thornton said that they're back in with each other. “Like, if we are forever, then it’ll happen. There’s no rushing, there’s no pushing, there’s no forcing. Just let go and let God." She went on to explain her relationship with Thornton, saying “We are still legally married. Legally. I have filed, and we have agreed to our terms, and it’s just a matter of the court system saying, ‘Okay, we’ll set you free.’ They make it so hard to get a divorce, but you can get married tomorrow.”

You can see Thornton on The Real Housewives of Potomac.