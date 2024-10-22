If you are a die hard Real Housewives of Potomac fan, you either love Mia Thornton for the entertainment value her over-the-top antics and often unapologetic bad behavior bring to Potomac, or you despise her propensity to blatantly embellish, bend and in most cases abandon the truth. Both sides would agree that Mia is reality TV gold, but like most Housewives praised for their bad girl antics, she has been known to take her lies too far. Reality television creator and host of Reality With the King, Carlos King, has ceremoniously nicknamed Mia, "Mia-be-lying" because fans have caught the Housewife in numerous lies. After the premiere of season nine, Carlos dubbed her, "Mia-still-be-lying" because she kicked off the season with one of the most outrageous lies ever.

Mia didn't shy away from questions aimed at her by cast mates over the 20-year-age gap between her and her husband Gordon. She was candid about their history, admitting she met him while she was working in a strip club, and he was a valued patron. He began romancing her with gifts and trinkets before winning her heart and marrying her. In addition to Gordon's impressive bank account, he and Mia boasted about their alternative sex life.

While Mia was open, she often had conflicting stories, which have historically been called out by production, viewers, and her co-stars. Amid her divorce from Gordon, she's now spewing different narratives, which many deem dangerous.

Mia Lied About Her Relationship With Her Bestie Jacqueline and Career

On one of the cast trips, Mia and her best friend Jacqueline showered together in front of a window during production. Mia saw an opportunity for attention and quickly announced that she enjoyed showering with friends. She went on to share that she, Jacqueline and Gordon had all showered together. Both Mia and Jacqueline hinted at sharing intimate moments between the two of them and even with Gordon. That spicy revelation eventually led to Mia and Jacqueline falling out and spewing hate-filled accusations back and forth while the other cast members scooped up all the spilled piping hot tea.

Unfortunately, before Mia could rest from the fallout with her bestie, the couple's finances took a major hit. Gordon's family insinuated he and Mia were frauds and kicked them out of the family business. The family business included ownership of several Joint Chiropractic offices across the country. When questioned about the scandal, Mia resorted to her default and lied like her life depended on it. The season 7 reunion was uncomfortable as the other ladies dismantled Mia's flimsy story about the family business, and she was exposed as not just a liar, but a very bad liar to boot.

Mia's Marriage Unravels and More Lies are Told

As Potomac returned for the eighth season, Gordon's money was gone and Mia was headed out the door with the funds. Suddenly, Mia claimed she was unhappy in the marriage and burdened with Gordon's depression over their finances and social status being stripped. Instead of standing by her man, Mia left Gordon high and dry and publicly rekindled a relationship with her high school sweetheart, radio personality Inc, who she claimed always had her heart. Stunned by his wife's lack of empathy and betrayal, Gordon went to TMZ and blasted Mia for cheating on him throughout the marriage. Mia responded by suggesting Gordon was unable to physically perform his duties as a husband.

The lies Mia told in the first two seasons were not considered dangerous to anyone but herself. She lied about where she lived and her role as CEO of several chiropractic clinics. She lied to some extent about the nature of her relationship with Gordon and her friend Jacqueline. But during the finale of season 8, Mia's lies went to a new level of toxicity.

She suggested there was a possibility Gordon wasn't the father of her oldest son, Jeremiah. Social media went crazy. Intentionally using the plural form of fathers suggests at least two men fathered her children. Season 9 starts with the women accusing Mia of being irresponsible with her children's emotional well-being because of her new relationship. Mia lashed out. After the fan backlash about the drama, Mia took to Instagram with a checklist that some critics believe is filled with lies, claiming her kids are her property. She sold her and Gordon's previous business, and Gordon was a predator who tricked her into a relationship due to his wealth and access.

Mia also stated she and Jacqueline were working on a sexual assault campaign, and she is enrolled at UM focusing on a psychology degree with a minor in Business. Only time will tell how many of Mia's acknowledgments are based on fact or fiction remains to be seen, but fans can be assured there is a little of both in her recent declaration.

RHOP airs every Sunday on Bravo, with streaming available on Peacock.

