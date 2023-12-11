The Big Picture Karen Huger saw Mia and Gordon Thornton's divorce coming and wasn't shocked by the news, as she felt there was a lack of love in their relationship.

Karen Huger doesn't shy away from sharing her opinions. The Real Housewives of Potomac star is opening up about Mia Thornton's divorce from her husband Gordon Thornton. The Thornton joined the Bravo reality series in Season 6, and are in the middle of a contentious divorce, with Gordon slinging accusations about his estranged wife only being with him for his money. Huger seemingly agrees with Gordon's sentiments, or at least understands.

Huger, who has been married nearly 30 years, said, "I'm always rooting for marriages, but, honestly, I'm not too into it, because I saw it coming kind of thing." She went on to say that it wasn't that shocking. "I felt it was coming a long time ago." According to Huger, she says their relationship seemed surface level. "I just didn't feel the love there," she added. Huger even went as far as to say that Mia's comments about Gordon's business failing at the Season 7 reunion were a "red flag" to her.

For Thornton, at the time of the announcement of their split, she said the following: "Like all marriages, ours has had its ups and downs." Mia's split announcement came before the premiere of Season 8. "At this time, Gordon and I are separated, but my family is my number one priority, and I am committed to doing whatever it takes to make sure we are okay." We have since seen Gordon and Mia in Season 8 of the series still married together but the tension in their relationship is clear.

The 'Potomac' Cast Have Not Been Kind About Mia's Divorce

Huger's comments are not the first about Mia's divorce. Candiace Dillard Bassett also spoke about Mia and Gordon's divorce. While Mia has taken the messy route regarding rumors about Candiace's marriage, Candiace refuses to do the same.

"I was not aware they were having marital issues until Gordon texted and was calling Chris and Eddie, and was like, 'Mia, I'm leaving and I've moved out,'" she said during a recent podcast interview, as reported by Kempire Daily. "And G was like, 'I wanna give Candiace and Wendy [Osefo] all the tea so that they know what's going on.'" But Candiace says she wants no parts. "I was like, 'Listen, I will get involved in a lot of s--t, I don't want that karma on me,"

