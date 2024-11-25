Monique Samuels has a long list of people she feels have wronged her. From her ex-husband Chris Samuels to her former Real Housewives of Potomac costars and Andy Cohen and, most recently, she publicly added Carlos King to the list. In an interview with Jay Hill, Monique hurled her former EP bestie under the bus big time. The former reality star is throwing this shade six years after being let go from RHOP, and three years after she left Love & Marriage DC --- and two years after blogs reported her divorce from Chris Samuels was finalized.

The Altercation Between Monique And Candiace Will Go Down in 'Real Housewives' History

Monique was introduced to reality television audiences in 2017 via one of Bravo's newer housewives franchises, RHOP. Adding the beautiful young outspoken housewife married to a former NFL player made perfect sense for the second season of the Potomac cast. The Samuels appeared to be living the American dream, with adorable young children and lavish lifestyle. Fans of the show were split in their opinions of the opinionated fashion forward newbie. Half of RHOP's fan base loved Monique's straight forward, no-holds-barred personality, while the other half found her abrasive, narcissistic and immature. Feedbacdk from the fans mirrored the reaction of the RHOP cast. Half of the ladies enjoyed Monique's sassy personality, while others felt she was an attention-seeker always looking for a problem.

Cast mate Candiace Dillard Bassett's beauty pageant personality clashed with Monique very early on. The disconnect resulted in one of the most infamous physical altercations in Real Housewives history. The two got into a heated verbal altercation and Candiace that quickly turned physical, with Monique giving the former beauty queen much more smoke than she bargained for. The ordeal split the cast even more, with some of the ladies doling out equal blame to both Candiace and Monique, while others believed Monique took it too far. Both women were charged with second-degree assault on each other by the District Court of Montgomery County in Maryland. Ultimately, Monique quit the show and Candiace remained.

Monique Samuels' Return to Reality TV Doesn't Go As Planned

Monique went on a publicity tour sharing her disdain for Bravo and the cast. She blamed production for not showing her and her family in the best light. She also said the show wasn't about families as much as it focused on the drama between the women on the show. It was during this pity press tour that Carlos befriended Monique. In her interview with Jay Hill, and without naming names, Monique alleges that Carlos played the race card, suggesting she would do better on a reality show produced by a Black executive producer like himself, as opposed to Bravo. Carlos joined Monique's pity party, licking her wounds and assuring her that she had more star power than her RHOP co-stars. His words and affirmation were music to Monique's ears, and she agreed to be the primary star of his Love & Marriage spin-off series based in DC.

Love & Marriage DC premiered in May 2022 with Monique, her then-husband Chris, and a selection of her friends and associates. Monique went on another publicity tour thanking Carlos for the opportunity to return to reality television on a platform that would showcase her and her family in a respectable way. Carlos touted Monique as his new starlet, a DC version of Melody Rodgers from Love & Marriage: Huntsville. Intent on driving home that narrative, Carlos invited both Melody and Monique as the first guests on his late night talk show on the OWN network. Carlos was ecstatic about his new series and Monique was excited to be back on television. The relationship appeared to be heaven sent, until the season actually started.

Once the season started, fans of Love & Marriage: Huntsville were slow to embrace the DC cast. Those who did give the show a chance were nowhere near as enamored by Monique as Carlos believed they would be. Constant arguments with her husband Chris and fall-outs with other women caused audiences to label Monique as mean and difficult. Numerous scenes with her Chris consisted of Monique nagging him and pointing out his flaws while he remained patient and agreeable. Halfway through the season, Monique was speaking less and less on social media and fans saw less of her interacting with Carlos. By the end of the season, Monique had stopped most appearances and seemed to be taking a timeout from social media. Shortly after the season wrapped, she announced she would not return to Love & Marriage DC.

The next announcement fans heard from Monique was that she and Chris were separating but not divorcing. The couple got on social media together to clear up any rumors about them officially divorcing. They both insisted there was love between them, and they were working it out in private. Less than six months later, everything fans speculated about during her initial season on Love & Marriage came to fruition and Monique and Chris officially filed for divorce. Monique joined a local radio station and instantly became a popular veejay before making yet another announcement three months ago that she was leaving that position and later would focus on hosting her own podcast.

Is Monique is the True Villain In Each Of Her Stories?

For relationships with the ladies of RHOP, Andy Cohen, Bravo, Carlos King, OWN, the staff at WPGC, and even her ex-husband Chris to all end in disaster begs the question of the one common denominator being Ms. Monique Samuels. Her attempt to drag Carlos in the interview with Jay Hill fell on deaf ears because her track record speaks for her. Monique accused Carlos of deliberately dogging her out, but she also accused her ex-husband of attempting to control her and gaslighting her.

In RHOP and Love & Marriage DC, fans never saw anything remotely backing up those claims on Chris's behalf. In fact, Monique has been the toxic ingredient in each of these relationships, both business and personal. Monique's interview went viral, but again the response wasn't what she intended. Hopefully, before she enters any more business or personal relationships, she'll do some much-needed soul-searching. If not, she'll continue to be the villain in everyone's story.

Love & Marriage DC can be streamed on Discovery Plus.

