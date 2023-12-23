The Big Picture Robyn Dixon's blind loyalty to Juan earns her a spot on Santa's nice list despite her marital troubles and lies.

Karen Huger's lie about her Instagram verification check puts her firmly on Santa's naughty list this year.

Wendy Osefo's mean-girl behavior, throwing shade and belittling her castmates, ensures she receives twin lumps of coal from Santa.

The Real Housewives of Potomac returned for its eighth season in November 2023 just in time for the holidays, but so many roles have been reversed this season that you may be surprised at who is on Santa's naughty list, versus the nice list. After an explosive season seven, season eight premiered with little fanfare. The biggest surprise last season spilled over into the first show of season eight as the ladies speculated on Robyn Dixon's marriage to Juan. If you thought Robyn's lies from last season would guarantee her a spot on Santa's naughty list, you would be mistaken. After finally admitting she kept her marital woes to herself despite the other women dealing with their own issues, Robyn is finally admitting what viewers already speculated.

But Robyn's blind loyalty to Juan isn't the only thing fans are tuned in for. The random beef between newbie Nneka Ihim and Wendy Osefo is confusing and annoying. Ashley Darby continues to stir the pot while Mia Thornton's marriage unravels. It's a lot taking place this season, and a lot for Old Saint Nick to consider when delivering presents on Christmas Eve.

8 Robyn Named on Santa's Nice List Despite the Cast Disapproval

After numerous sightings of Juan out with co-workers and friends have been circulating around the city, Robyn refuses to let the other women see a crack in her marriage. When asked if she saw Juan's phone correspondence with the women he claims are friends, Robyn assured the other women that he clears his phone cache all the time, so there would be no way he had old correspondence on his phone. While the other women rolled their eyes, struggling to conceive how their friend could be so blind, Robyn put on a brave face and doubled down in support of her husband. At the end of the episode, Robyn stood up in tears and told the other ladies to take a shot at her because she was getting beat up on both sides.

Knowing that Santa is about unity during the Christmas holidays and wouldn't want anyone to feel alienated, it's understandable why he placed Robyn on the nice list this year. With Juan's disrespect, her own lies catching up to her, and her friends abandoning her, it's hard to believe Robyn could stomach much more disappointment in 2024.

7 Karen Huger's Fake Instagram Blue Check Upsets Santa

Karen Huger is on Santa's naughty list this year. The grande dame is known for her catty digs and irrational insults towards her cast mates. At the end of last season, however, she ranked as good as gold. Karen worked to establish herself as an advocate for her family's legacy, purchasing the property of the slave master that owned her family hundreds of years ago. This year Karen started off strong, but by episode four she was caught in a lie. While sitting at the table having dinner with the ladies, Karen insisted her verification check on Instagram was earned. When the other ladies admitted they didn't receive authentic checks, Karen insisted she never paid for a blue check and scoffed at the idea.

One of the ladies took her phone to show her and Karen's receipt for payment showed up in her phone's history. Instead of laughing at her white lie, Karen doubled down and insisted she was going to call Apple and dispute the charge. Five minutes later, Karen was unmovable in her lie, creating an uncomfortable moment for the group. Anyone committed to lying about an Instagram verification check without cause is definitely lying about other things and won't show up on Santa's nice list this year.

6 Wendy Osefo Gets a Lump of Coal for Being a Mean-Girl

Wendy Osefo joined the show as a "good girl" during the show's fifth season. An accomplished wife and mother, Wendy made sure the other women understood she had earned a doctorate degree and should be addressed as Dr. Wendy. If she started as a nice girl, by season 7 she was seen as condescending, and, going into season eight, she's a definitive mean girl. Throwing Nigerian shade at new cast member Nneka Ihim before the newbie could even get her footing is a bit much, but besides that, Wendy takes every opportunity she can to compare her above-average intelligence to that of her cast mates. Wendy's physical transformation over the past seasons has qualified her as a baddie, but her attitude has progressively become more vindictive and vicious. It's doubtful Santa has anything for Wendy this year besides twin lumps of coal.

5 Candiace Dillard Bassett Quick Wit Brings a Smile to Santa

Audiences haven't seen much from Candiace Dillard Bassett this season outside of her detailing the challenges of her music career. Candiace's quick wit and dramatic reads have always rendered her a fan favorite. Although she loves going back and forth with Ashley, her intent never seems malicious, so we're sure Santa has Candiace on the nice list this year. We hope that in his bag of goodies, he's put aside some dollars for a marketing and promotional budget for Candiace's upcoming tour.

4 Ashley Has Her Own Santa in Former Husband Michael

Ashley Darby is struggling this season without a storyline or a main squeeze without her estranged husband Michael filming. There is little for her to focus on. Trying to figure out how to remain relevant to the show is proving difficult for the former beauty queen. Her attempts at being an ally for Gizelle with Robyn, and stirring up drama between Nneka and Wendy have fallen flat two times over. Santa would've placed Ashley on his nice list, but it's pretty clear that she is still getting lots of perks from not being completely divorced from Michael. Ashley hasn't done anything terrible this year, but Michael's gifts probably outweigh anything Santa could put under her tree.

3 Mia Thornton Convinced Even Santa She's Been a Good Girl

Mia Thornton is a force to be reckoned with on RHOP. From the moment the former stripper and sexually curious beauty was introduced to the cast, she brought an energy that was a direct contradiction to the beauty queen charm and etiquette the other cast members live by. Mia enjoys stirring up trouble, but just as soon as she curses a cast member out, she'll apologize, give them a great big smile, and attempt to be their friend. Mia has an undeniable mean streak, but she is also very accommodating. According to our records, Santa didn't have anything in his bag for Mia, but like most men, he fell victim to her charm and ended up giving her a few gifts intended for others.

2 Santa Thinks Gizelle Bryant is Too Shady this Year

Gizelle Bryant has a reputation for being reasonably shady with other women, and this season we see that side of her turned against her bestie, Robyn Dixon. Gizelle has continued to accuse other cast mates' husbands of being inappropriate with her even after it's been proven that she is lying and trying to create unnecessary dissension among the ladies. Gizelle's lie about Candiace's husband, Chris, was extremely spiteful and even after it was proven that she wasn't being 100% honest, she insisted on keeping the lie alive. Gizelle's only redeeming quality is being a great mother to her girls, but that wasn't enough to get her on Santa's nice list this year.

Nneka Ihim is the newest wife to join the cast of RHOP, and although she is as braggadocious as they come, she's attempting to find her way among a tight-knit group of ladies. At his core, Santa is a kind man, and, understanding the stress Nneka will be under eventually, he's put her at the top of his list this year.

Santa has made all his decisions on the ladies of RHOP based on the episodes currently shown on Bravo and reserves the right to change his mind at any time. Happy Holidays!

The Real Housewives of Potomac is available for streaming on Peacock. New episodes air every Sunday on Bravo at 8 PM EST.

