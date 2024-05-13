The Big Picture Nneka Ihim is leaving Real Housewives of Potomac to focus on expanding her family through IVF after unsuccessful fertility procedures.

Season 9 has started filming, with Ashley, Gizelle, Mia, Karen, and Wendy returning. New addition Stacey Rusch is joining the cast.

Season 8 left a fractured group dynamic with fights and tensions. Fans are eager to see what Season 9 has to offer.

The Real Housewives of Potomac will be waving farewell to Nneka Ihim after just one season. In a statement to People, Ihim confirmed that she will be parting ways with the reality TV series after rumors about her firing. Her exit comes as she focuses on her journey to conceive a child. The lawyer opened up during the season about her journey to expand her family and revealed during the third part of the reunion that her IUI procedure did "not yield the results." Ihim and her husband, Dr. Ikenna Ihim, are now trying IVF.

"At this point, after multiple fertility procedures, I have decided to make expanding my family my ultimate priority," Ihim said. "Thank you to the fans that have supported me along the way this season, especially regarding my difficult IUI turned IVF journey, and the stigma surrounding infertility. All of the kind remarks have genuinely kept me uplifted and have fueled my determination to continue to share my story."

Ihim has made a daring impression on viewers during her debut, as she boasted, "I come as I am and what I am, honey, is remarkable." She is the third housewife to exit The Real Housewives of Potomac after Candiace Dillard-Basset and Robyn Dixon, who candidly stated that she was fired from the show.

When Will Season 9 of 'RHOP' Air?

Season 9 of The Real Housewives of Potomac has reportedly started filming, but the air date is currently unknown. Ashley Darby, Gizelle Bryant, Mia Thornton, Karen Huger, and Wendy Osefo are set to return to the show. There have also been reports of a new addition, as Stacey Rusch is set to join the cast and Kiearna Stewart is set to return as a full-time housewife.

Season 8 has left a fracture in the group dynamic after numerous fights, fallouts, and tensions. Osefo and Ihim fought about their families. Dixon and Dillard-Basset came to blows about Juan Dixon and the past. But with the deparature of Dixon, Dillard-Basset, and Ihim, fans are now wondering what Season 9 has to offer.

Season 8 also saw Thornton and Huger stand out. The pair repaired their friendship as the housewives became divided. However, it was Thornton's vulnerability that won the fans over after a disappointing season. Thornton's marriage to Gordon Thornton suffered due to many hardships, and she bravely shared a harrowing story that was honest and personal. As Thornton's popularity increases, fans are excited to see what she brings to Season 9.

You can stream The Real Housewives of Potomac on Peacock.

