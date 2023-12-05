The Big Picture RHOP newbie Nneka Ihim shares a lot in common with her fellow Nigeran cast mate, Wendy Osefo. But their shared culture seems to be what's causing division in Season 8.

Ashley Darby has a history of bringing friends to stir up trouble and is accused of gossiping about Wendy with her new friend Nneka.

The feud between Nneka and Wendy seems petty and lacks substance, with issues like social media unfollowing and accusations of witchcraft.

Many viewers from last season of The Real Housewives of Potomac would have thought Candiace Dillard Bassett might be the woman with the most heat to bring the other ladies this season. In season seven, Gizelle Bryant accused Candiace's husband of being a "sneaky link" who made her feel uncomfortable by having a conversation with her alone in her dressing room at the season six reunion, and repeated allegations that he had an affair on her podcast. Their friendship has not survived the accusation. Viewers also anticipated a confrontation between Candiace and Ashley Darby, since Ashley's ex-husband is suing Candiace over her derogatory comments towards him on the show. Candiace's history of heated confrontations and holding a grudge had viewers looking forward to at least one re-match in season eight. But the aspiring pop diva has largely ignored the other women and their past drama, taking the high road while hitting the high notes, as her season eight tagline suggests. Instead, the drama is centered on newcomer Nneka Iham and her puzzling beef with Dr. Wendy Osefo.

Nneka has stepped onto center stage this season, and production is seemingly happy to give her the spotlight. She has issues with Wendy, and has been unrelenting in her attempts to address each perceived issue. The ladies' first appearance together at Ashley's housewarming shows them introducing themselves as though they have never met. However, it would seem that the ladies have a tentative history with one another that has led Nneka to focus all her attention on confronting the professor to address past slights and current curses.

The Real Housewives of Potomac Release Date January 17, 2016 Cast Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Robyn Dixon, Ashley Darby Main Genre Reality TV Genres Reality TV Rating TV-14 Seasons 8

Ashley Darby and Her History of Messy Friends Have Been a Vessel of Bringing Forth Drama on 'RHOP'

This isn't the first time that Ashley has been messy with bringing around friends looking to start trouble with the main cast in Potomac. Last season, it was her friend Deborah Williams who was causing problems when she accused Candiace's husband of flirting with her at a party. She also told Ashley that Wendy's husband, Eddie Osefo, was smiling at her in a way she interpreted to be flirtatious as well, spawning the nickname "happy Eddie." It would seem that Ashley, in lieu of having any interesting plot lines for herself this season, has once again elected to muddy the waters by bringing on a "frenemy" to stir up trouble.

When Ashley pulls Wendy aside at her housewarming party to discuss ways to improve their relationship, the women seem sincere in their effort to repair things. The women talk out their differences and Wendy makes clear that she wants to be friends, but also needs to be able to trust that Ashley won't stab her in the back. Ashley placates Wendy, and it seems they come to a happy resolution. But within mere moments, Ashley is back to her messy ways. Her well-intended words to Wendy are no sooner out of her mouth than she admits that she has already been gossiping about her with her new friend Nneka.

Ashley alleges that Nneka raised the issue of Wendy and her family being "Osu," a term from Nigerian culture referring to "cursed" people considered to be outcasts. In a later confessional interview, a producer tells Ashley that she made it seem like Nneka was "talking trash" about Wendy, rather than explaining the term in response to questions Ashley brought to the discussion. Ashley admits immediately that she must have misremembered the conversation and thus misrepresented it to Wendy. As Candiace observes in her own interview with production: "I think we have all learned that when Ashley is coming to the people with "information," she is doing so from a place of a messy-ass ho." Messy Ashley may have simply "misremembered" as she claims, but her pattern of stirring the pot has kicked off a feud that has no resolution in sight.

Allegedly, Wendy is supposed to already know Nneka socially, enough that family members are in contact with one another and have even been invited into Wendy's home. In a recent social media post it was revealed, however, that at the housewarming, Wendy chose to save Nneka in her phone contacts as: "Ashley's friend." The fact that Wendy saved Nneka's contact this way, rather than under her actual name, reveals the professor's refusal to get to know the newcomer on a deeper level. It also demonstrates the level of distrust Wendy has for both Ashley and her new friend. By saving Nneka in her phone as "Ashley's friend," Wendy is reminding herself not to trust the newbie, as Ashley has a history of messy friends stirring the pot. Wendy is also sending a clear message that even though the women have now been officially introduced, the new cast member is no friend of hers.

Nneka and Wendy's Feud Lacks Substance

Considering how much the women's back-and-forth arguments have been featured this season, viewers could expect the issues between them to be insurmountable. Both women come from a Nigerian background, and have family members in the same social circle, so it seems like there is significant potential for drama to unfold. However, the further into the season we get, the less significant the issues seem.

Wendy's sister Ivy was once friends with Nneka's cousin-in-law Lebe - and this is allegedly where the confrontation between the women started. Neka alleged there was a three-way call between the Osefo sisters and Lebe accusing Nneka of using Wendy's name to get on the show. If true, this insinuates that Wendy resents Nneka coming into her social circle and using her name to either earn friends or gain influence.

Another lackluster issue Nneka raises against Wendy is the fact that their husbands were once acquaintances at university, but recently Eddie "unfollowed" her husband on social media. Viewers are aware that in the housewives' world, an "unfollow" on social media is serious business. However, when a confrontation comes down to a house-husband seemingly cleaning up his old contacts, there needs to be more substance behind the contact removal to make the issue interesting.

Many of the cast have expressed that they believe Wendy might be taking the feud as far as she is because she could be jealous of Nneka and the attention the newcomer is receiving. Robyn Dixon says Wendy is "unfortunately jealous." Mia Thornton jokes: "Wait, is that why she was so mean to me?" Ashley tells production that she believes Wendy did not want Nneka on the show because she wanted to be the only Nigerian cast member. While this is pettiness on the level of a top-tier housewife, the timeline of the issues between the women is so messy as to make it inscrutable. By the end of episode five, the women's confrontation has broken down to the point that Wendy is even denying knowing Lebe, a woman who she actually invited to her sip-and-see party in season 3 and praised on camera to an entire room full of people. Even Wendy's friend and ally Candiace admits that it is "weird" to deny knowing someone you've invited to your home to celebrate the birth of your child.

Nneka's accusation that Wendy's mother is performing some kind of witchcraft using shrines and holy language has also carried through multiple episodes. This may be triggering for Wendy because it involves her mother, but for viewers, the issue is simply not that interesting. Whether Wendy's mom is texting curses to people and submitting names to shrines with ill intentions or not, the drama is off-camera and not deep enough to continue being featured episode after episode. The stakes may seem high to the women involved, especially considering the accusations revolve around family members in their lives outside the main cast. However, the timeline of their relationship and the issues being raised are confusing for viewers, and it seems like their disagreements could easily be resolved if the ladies weren't determined to dislike one another.

Season eight of The Real Housewives of Potomac is currently airing on Bravo every Sunday at 8 PM EST. Past seasons are available to stream on Peacock.

