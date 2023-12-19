The Big Picture Robyn's past actions and alliances have made it difficult for the other women to sympathize with her current marital struggles.

She has aided in damaging other co-stars' marriages, spreading rumors and accusations without offering apologies when proven innocent.

While most housewives rally around each other during heartbreak, Robyn's indifference to others' pain has made it difficult for her to receive empathy in return.

Watching the December 17 episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac, it would be easy to feel empathy for Robyn Dixon. After being cornered by the women on a girls' trip about the state of her marriage, Robyn stood in the middle of the room like a martyr and put her hands up in defeat. "Just beat me up now if you want to. Here I am, hit me if you want," she lamented dramatically. Robyn's plea was in response to Karen Huger questioning her emotional and mental health, in lieu of the rumors that continue swirling around the DC area about her husband, Juan. Karen suggested the group was unsure about Robyn's state of mind because she picks and chooses who she wants to share information with the group. For newcomer Nneka Ihim, watching Robyn's tearful defeated stance, it had to be easy to empathize with her. But Nneka wasn't privy to the group's drama last season when other marriages were under fire and, instead of offering empathy or understanding, Robyn was as accusatory as her cast members.

The ladies would be more likely to go along with the victim role she is playing this season if Robyn had been more empathetic to others when going through their own marital woes in seasons past. Trying to position herself as untouchable while her husband, Juan, does everything in his power to prove otherwise, has put Robyn in a very lonely position. Unfortunately, it's a fate that she brought upon herself through her past actions and alliances.

Robyn's Rumors Affected Co-Stars' Marriages

Last season's witch hunt against Candiace Dillard Bassett's husband, Chris, was led in part by Robyn's BFF, Gizelle. After accusing Chris of putting her in an inappropriate "situation," Gizelle shared her feelings with Robyn first and then the rest of the ladies, including Candiace. Wendy's husband, Eddie Osefo was another husband under fire last season as several friends of the show suggested Eddie was a little too excited to be in the presence of other women, earning him the sarcasm-charged nickname, "happy Eddie". Both Chris and Eddie were proven innocent but never offered an apology, not even from Gizelle. Adding insult to injury, Candiace fancied Robyn a friend, and at one time confided in her, so she felt blind-sighted at Robyn's knowledge of Gizelle's inference. Season 7 was a complicated mess of empty accusations against any husband who wouldn't play the game with the other women.

Chris has been a voice of reason for Candiace, but he refuses to be a lapdog for her highfalutin' cast mates, which made him a target. Much like Eddie, who stays outside of women's business, but supports his wife to the fullest, was targeted because of his indifference to the other women in the cast. Robyn was involved in rumors against both Chris and Eddie, and she even enjoyed the occasional laugh at Mia and Gordon Thornton's dysfunction, but she remained tight-lipped about her husband's tasteless decisions and her own suspicions of his infidelity.

Later, Robyn became upset when co-stars inquired about whether her speaking about Juan's firing amid a sexual misconduct scandal where he served as head coach had anything to do with her. She angrily swiped tears away in the van as she and her co-stars drove to an eatery in Austin, Texas. "I haven't done anything to anyone. They are all acting like I've done something to them and I haven't done anything to anyone," she said during her confessional. It's mind-blowing that Robyn still doesn't understand why she is seen as public enemy No. 1 after hiding her marital drama, and instead throwing stones alongside Gizelle at other marriages.

Her betrayal of Candiace was the most shocking because Robyn knew Gizelle had no substantial proof that Chris was attempting to be inappropriate. Even Ashley Darby joined the witch hunt and threw her opinion in the mix and suggested Chris was trying to get her and a few friends to hang out with him at a club. The fact that Chris is a well-known promoter for a club/restaurant and is paid to bring people out to patronize the establishment was conveniently left out of the conversation. Robyn wasn't the ringleader, but she played along, spread the gossip, and chimed in with the appropriate ooohs and ahs while the other women painted Chris as a potential philanderer looking for an opportunity to step out on his wife.

After the dust settled, and it was clear that both Chris and Eddie were both innocent, Robyn's reality came rushing out like pent-up water from a deficient pipe. The other women were shocked that Robyn sat by and assisted the rumor mill on other marriages, while dealing with Juan being seen out with other women and most importantly paying for other women's hotel rooms.

If the saying "don't dish it out if you can't take it" were a person, it would be Robyn Dixon. Instead of apologizing to both Candiace and Wendy and acknowledging she was wrong, Robyn was indifferent to their pain, insisting she wasn't the main culprit. Once Karen unearthed every single one of Juan's ugly truths, Robyn started playing a game of finding the most believable excuse for Juan's lies, resulting in her looking every bit as foolish as the lies she continues crafting for her husband.

The Housewives Rally Round During Heartbreak

At the core of every Housewives franchise, there is empathy for any woman going through heartbreak, illness, extreme mental or emotional stress. The housewives of RHOP specifically have created a sport of "reading" one another and sharing petty gossip, but most enjoy trading shade with a healthy opponent. Robyn's situation is heartbreaking for certain, but the sympathy she is due is being held hostage because of her own indifference to her cast mates who were dealing with their own stressful circumstances.

The ladies of RHOP will eventually have no choice but to rally around Robyn because her relationship with her husband doesn't appear to be moving in a positive direction anytime soon. Hopefully, this experience will be a lesson for her to do unto others as she would want them to do unto her.

