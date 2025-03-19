The Real Housewives of Potomac has entirely too much inconsistency and not enough star power to return for Season 10. Robyn Dixon lied for an entire season under the noses of production, Candiace Dillard Bassett left the series just when her storyline got good (and a beautiful baby appeared) and poor Karen Huger is serving a jail sentence after earning her fourth DUI. Not to mention, the series charlatan Mia Thornton lied in audiences and her co-stars faces for four seasons before abruptly gathering her gown during the second part of the reunion and quitting the show. It's time for an idefinite pause until producers figure out a better direction for the reality franchise.

After her dramatic exit, Mia went to social media to confirm she was indeed leaving RHOP and getting back with her ex-boyfriend Inc, then put out public feelers to join the Atlanta franchise. And last but not least, Stacey Rusch was brought to the cast as a principal member to add a little sophistication and substance, but she was proven to be an inauthentic liar with a fake boyfriend for hire. If you are clutching your pearls at the shenanigans of the cast of Potomac, you are not alone. This season ended in utter chaos and loyal fans of the show aren't sure how the new season will be able to pull the pieces back together.

The Grand Dame Is Needed to Keep 'RHOP' Going

With Karen serving a mandatory year on a one-year sentence, she is unable to make even an appearance on season 10. Her efforts to check herself into a rehab center to evade jail time and maintain her Potomac champagne glass failed miserably. Finally admitting defeat after refuting any issues with alcohol for five seasons straight, she left rehab in less than 48 hours and surrendered to her fate. The reunion was filled with mentions of Karen, but even that felt strange as the cast and Andy Cohen were waiting with bated breath to hear the judge's sentence. Once the gavel came down on Karen's guilty verdict, it all but canceled the possibility of a successful season 10 for Potomac.

Gizelle Bryant Isn't the Anchor of 'RHOP' She Thinks She Is

Gizelle Bryant was the strongest voice during the season 9 reunion, but is unlikely to retain that role moving forward. Although Gizelle is undoubtedly the Queen Bee of Potomac with her breathtaking beauty and sassy persona, she doesn't possess the ability to hold the show alone. Gizelle is notorious for focusing on her bottom line in business and personal and has never revealed enough about either for audiences to truly connect with her. She's been titled an ice princess because of her ability to remain unmoved and invulnerable in the face of any adversity that comes her way. Her reluctance to be vulnerable on the series keeps her locked in a position of power, but prohibits her from being enough for audiences to tune into on Sunday evenings.

Wendy Osefo Is a Great Supporting Cast Member But Not Vulnerable Enough

Wendy Osefo was possibly the best addition to the series, but like Gizelle, she lacks true authenticity. Wendy is accomplished, with a handsome husband, beautiful children and surgery-enhanced snatched waist, but she doesn't have a vulnerable bone in her beautiful chocolate body. Season 9 was lukewarm for Wendy as she vied for Gizelle's friendship and eventually realized Karen was playing her the entire time, but she still doesn't bring enough chutzpah to the girl group to keep viewers tuning in without a major force to be reckoned with.

The Rest of the 'RHOP' Cast Is Subpar

Ashely Darby is an adorable sidekick at best. She has done her part in rounding out the cast over the past nine seasons, but her flighty nature and girlish personality put her in a supporting cast role at best. Newbies, Stacey and Keiarna Stewart just don't have enough skin in the game to make them relevant to audiences yet. Stacey started out strong in season 9 with her QVC background, wealthy estranged Russian husband and enthusiastic yet wacko boyfriend, but that fizzled out when Wendy's husband Eddie, affectionately referred to as "Happy Eddie" revealed Stacey's relationship with boyfriend TJ was a lie concocted to provide her a juicy storyline. Yikes!

Kierna is physically stunning and seems very sweet, but there isn't much substance yet. Her relationship seems frivolous and her presence with the rest of the cast hasn't gelled enough to make audiences care if she is there or not. Gizelle, Wendy, Ashley, Stacey and Kierna are not a cast that will keep viewers locked in every week and certainly won't get a rise out of social media. In order for Potomac to return, Andy needs to throw himself at the mercy of Candiace for an impromptu return. Candiace's adorable baby boy, coupled with her transition to motherhood, gives viewers an incentive to tune in but even beyond that, there needs to be additional star power.

Throwing Kierna and Stacey into the friend group added beauty and poise but very little spice. In order to make up for Karen's absence and Mia's drama, producers need a wild card guaranteed to add some pizazz to the cast. Former RHOP star Monique Samuels left under controversial terms and badmouthed the franchise after leaving. She did a few seasons on OWN's Love & Marriage: DC after Carlos King created the DC franchise around her friend group. Unfortunately, that pairing didn't work out, but even more significantly, Monique finally divorced her former NFL star husband Chris. A big part of Monique's problems on RHOP and Love & Marriage: DC was her denial of her troubled relationship and her resentment towards being in her husband's shadow. With Chris out of the picture, her no-nonsense attitude and volatile history with Candiace, the newly divorced and possibly humbled Monique could be just the injection that Potomac needs to come back and connect with fans.

Without the return of Monique and at the very least Candiace, it's very unlikely the series will work for season 10. There is just too much chaos and not enough consistency to keep viewers connected. Potomac returned from its last hiatus even better, which could mean another break is just what the series needs in order to come back from losing its grande dame and other principal characters.