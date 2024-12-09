Mia Thornton isn't happy with her The Real Housewives of Potomac co-stars who call her a liar. Fans and her castmates have called Thornton out for pushing the truth and this season, they're particularly harsh on her for using Gordon Thornton's health on the show. Thornton recently talked about those who have negative things to say about her and her new relationship with her boyfriend, Inc.

Recently, while on a red carpet, Thornton spoke to E Talk CTV where she talked about those who were spreading lies about her. “You know, so for the longest time, I thought it was cute. If your lives are so boring, and you’re so into what I have going on, and it doesn’t make sense, for you so I must be lying. I was like, okay, whatever, they just don’t get it. You can’t really expect people to understand what they’ve never experienced.”

She went on to talk about how she doesn't have a reason to lie about anything. “But it’s getting to a point now where I’m gonna start inviting some more friends to the table so they can vouch for me because, clearly, that works out really well. I don’t have a reason to lie about anything. Like, I’m very authentic, very true, very just, I’m gonna give it to you. I think that’s not necessarily the norm, but then again, there’s nothing normal about me, and I want to stay that way. They’ll catch on.”

Mia Thornton's "Friends" Are Talking Negatively About Her Online

Thornton was speaking against fellow housewives like Wendy Osefo and Gizelle Bryant who have both called her a liar. Bryant said "There's a whole lot of lies with Mia" while Osefo said "We all know Mia's a liar. Mia's been a liar since she came on the show." Bryant went on to talk about how Thornton's lies make it difficult for them. "And it's difficult to even have a conversation with someone that you know won't stop lying." Neither Bryant nor Osefo explained what lies they were referring to when it came to Thornton.

Osefo did go on to clarify that Thornton "embellishes the truth" on the same carpet that Thornton was on. She said that if you ask Thornton her age right there, Thornton would claim that she doesn't know. Both Osefo and Bryant said that she just lies and Osefo even said "That's our liar."

