Filming is underway for the eighth season of Bravo's The Real Housewives of Potomac, and it seems audiences will have some new faces to meet as the season will see the addition of two new cast members. According to TV Deets, Keiana Stewart will be joining as a friend to Wendy Osefo, alongside a new housewife, licensed attorney Nneka Ihim. The newcomers will join the existing cast of the Bravo fan-favorite reality series, which appears to remain stable, with no news coming of any departures.

The new season began filming earlier this spring, reportedly with Keiana in tow, with her having appeared at several cast events. Wendy posted a photo of her alongside Keiana and fellow castmate Candiace Dillard Bassett at a recent concert for the "Drive Back" singer. Candiace's performance was apparently the first time the newcomer met Candiace, but insiders say Keiana has filmed on several occasions. Per an Instagram post, Keiana works within the beauty industry, owning a hair company as well as K. Stewart Beauty & Wellness which is based in Baltimore. The business offers services such as laser treatments and botox. With the beauty entrepreneur on hand, Season 8 is sure to have the cast looking their best.

Joining the cast alongside Keiana, but as a full-time housewife, is Nneka Ihim. But there's reportedly tension with the newbie Aleeadu amidst rumors of a feud between her and Wendy. The season could potentially Wendy and Keiana butt heads. Wendy hasn't had the easiest few seasons, as she's been on the outs with the green-eyed bandits, Robyn Dixon and Gizelle Bryant, and she was physically assaulted by Mia Thornton in Season 7. A licensed attorney, Nneka graduated from the University of Michigan and the University of Wisconsin Law School, so it's safe to say the new housewife knows how to argue. She has also previously worked as a CNN correspondent, as has Wendy.

Fans Split on Returning 'RHOP' Cast in Season 8?

Image via Bravo

Alongside the newcomers, audiences can expect to see all of last season's cast make a return, including Candiace, Gizelle, Ashley Darby, Karen Huger, Mia, and Robyn. Not all fans are happy with some returns, most notably Mia after her infamous drink toss toward Wendy. Robyn returns despite some fans online calling for her to be fired following her lying regarding her now-husband, Juan Dixon's, infidelity scandal. The longtime housewife refused to disclose information about Juan's alleged affair on the show, but discussed it on her podcast after the season had wrapped filming, as well as sharing more information on her Patreon page - behind a paywall. When questioned on this by network honcho Andy Cohen during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Robyn explained, "It was so in the back of my mind. We dealt with it, we moved on from it. I don’t know why I would say, ‘Hey guys, pick me. Let’s talk about my issues!’ . . . But it wasn’t an issue at that moment while we were filming." She asserted that her decision to discuss it after filming was to "correct the lies," once the rumors became public.

Robyn's actions put a bad taste in the mouths of many audience members, adding a sour note to the end of a season which was already largely considered disappointing. However, with the two new additions to the cast, fans can hope Keiana and Nneka will bring some much-needed new life to the show.

Fans also saw the return of OG Charisse Jackson, who viciously clashed with Karen. It's unclear if she'll return. Friend of the show, Jacqueline Blake, who was introduced as the longtime BFF of Mia in Season 7, has already noted she's not returning. Controversial OG Katie Rost has made pleas for a return, but to no avail.