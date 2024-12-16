Robyn Dixon was reportedly fired from The Real Housewives of Potomac after being on the show from Season 1. Fans expected it, as did Dixon, but many wondered what would happen with Gizelle Bryant without her fellow "green eyed bandit." The two housewives had a podcast together, did everything with one another, and ended up always being paired together on trips. Now, Bryant is sharing that it was never even an idea for her to leave the show in solidarity with Dixon.

Bryant was on The Breakfast Club with hosts DJ Envy, Charlamagne tha God, and Jess Hilarious when she was asked outright about her relationship with Dixon. Bryant was asked if there was ever a moment where she thought that she should leave the show as well, since Dixon was fired. Bryant's response to the question earned her a "that's right" off camera from one of the hosts and the room genuinely agreed with her. Meaning Bryant was shocked, people expected her to give up a paycheck because her friend got fired.

“I Was Supposed To Quit My Job Because You Got Fired?”

"I was supposed to quit my job because you got fired? I’m supposed to fumble my bag? No.” When asked if they had a conversation after she was fired, Bryant shared what her and Dixon talked about. "After she got the call, she immediately called me. But she kind of felt it coming. Unfortunately, she's in a situation in which she's with her guy, Juan. But for whatever reason, people don't like that relationship. And so, year after year, she had to defend it. Everybody was tired of this. You shouldn't have to defend the person you've been married to, that you love constantly, like let it be."

Bryant went on to talk about how Dixon is now a different person. "She's stress-free right now. I'm the one stressed out because I'm the one still on the show," Bryant said. "She's stress-free and living her best life." The end of Dixon's time on the show featured Karen Huger constantly questioning her husband, Juan Dixon, and even insinuating that he was having an affair with a woman who looked like Huger. For the entire last season, Dixon was checked out of dealing with the other housewives and even fought with Candiace Dillard Bassett over it.

You can see Bryant on The Real Housewives of Potomac.

