It's been ten months since her driving incident, but Karen Huger is starting her trial for drunk driving. Throughout this season of The Real Housewives of Potomac, Karen has been keeping quiet on the details of what happened during the day of her DUI, and it was shown how her trial had been pushed. Her cast members have pushed for answers from her, but she has continued to evade the questions. She has not stated why the accident happened. She has only said that it was caused because she was grieving,

"I am still in shock from last nights incident, but grateful to be alive today. With the passing of my Beloved Mother, Grief comes and goes in waves, and with Mothers Day approaching it has felt more like a tsunami." The day has finally arrived for everyone to know what happened the night of her accident. Karen currently faces eight charges against her, with one of them being driving while under the influence. Day one of her trial included body camera footage being shown and witnesses stating what happened that night.

Day One Was Difficult for Karen

Viewers of The Real Housewives of Potomac have been waiting to hear details about Karen Huger's DUI. She has been keeping quiet throughout the season, but on December 17, the first day of her trial officially started with new details about the incident. On the first day, it was reported by a witness that Karen's car smelled like alcohol and that she "refused treatment on the scene and swayed." An EMT on the scene also stated that Karen kept telling them to "f--k off" multiple times, but she was also very quick to turn around and compliment the female firefighter that was at the scene.

Besides witnesses, there was also body cam footage that showed the officer that arrested Karen saying "she was hammered and was slurring 'This is bulls---t, I hate you, you know that?'" Karen kept refusing to follow suit, and she also refused the breathalyzer and a sobriety test. Karen's case relies heavily on the body camera footage. As Kush Arora, a defense attorney, stated, "The body camera footage really helps clear that up, and I think a finder of that … whether it’s a judge or a jury … is going to rely heavily on that information when making a determination about that evidence in the case." Karen has tried to dismiss the case before, but it didn't work in her favor. Her trial is expected to last a minimum of two days. The Real Housewives of Potomac releases every Sunday on Bravo and the next day on Peacock.

