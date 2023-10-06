The Big Picture The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 8 premieres on November 5th with an expanded cast and growing popularity among viewers.

Mia Thornton and her husband Gordon have separated after 11 years of marriage, and their marital troubles will likely be explored throughout the season.

The upcoming season promises drama, including disputes between cast members, a dance floor tussle, and the introduction of new cast member Nneka Ihim and her tensions with Wendy Osefo.

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 8 premieres on Sunday, November 5 at 8 p.m. on Bravo, with episodes available for streaming the next day on Peacock. RHOP has been growing in stature among the Real Housewives franchise since its debut in 2016. Viewers love the funny, shady, and charismatic group of Maryland women. Not only is the RHOP popularity on the rise but so is the cast. Season 7 saw seven housewives, season 8 has a cast of eight. Regulars Gizelle Bryant, Robyn Dixon, Karen Huger, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Wendy Osefo, Mia Thornton, and Ashley Darby will be back in Potomac This time they will be joined by newcomer Nneka Ihim. Former RHOP cast member Charrisse Jackson-Jordan and new cast member Keiana Stewart appear as friends of the show.

4 Mia Thornton Takes Center Stage in 'RHOP' Season 8

Images from Bravo TV

But before we delve deeper into the upcoming season, the news that has been grabbing everyone’s attention over the past week is the marriage break-up of Mia and Gordon Thornton. Mia, 38, who joined The Real Housewives of Potomac in season 6, has revealed she and her husband Gordon Thornton, 70, have separated after 11 years of marriage. Mia and Gordon have two children: son Jeremiah Carter, 8, and daughter Juliana, 6. Gordon also helps raise Mia's son from a previous marriage.

In an interview with the People, Mia said: "Like all marriages, ours has had its ups and downs. At this time, Gordon and I are separated, but my family is my number one priority, and I am committed to doing whatever it takes to make sure we are okay. We ask that you respect our privacy and give us the time and space to figure things out".

RELATED: Some Former Real Housewives Just Weren't Made For Reality TV

The marital troubles of Mia and Gordon are likely to play out throughout season 8 of RHOP. However, judging by the recently released series trailer, there will be a lot of drama coming from all the cast members. Of course, the trailer does cover the Thorton marriage, with footage of Mia saying she retained a divorce lawyer. A further clip also shows cast member Ashley Darby asking Mia if she married Gordon for his money. Mia answers. “I might have."

3 Newbies Clash

Image via Bravo

New cast member Nneka Ihim is introduced to the show in an interview. "My daddy's a rich bitch, and he made sure his daughter's a rich bitch too!" In a scene with her husband, physician Dr. Ikenna Ihim, she thanks him with a kiss for buying her a $2 million house. Meanwhile, Ashley and Candiace and cursing each other out over what is believed to be the lawsuit entanglement against Ashley's estranged husband, Michael Darby.

Interestingly what wasn’t shown in the trailer was the much-publicized video, obtained by TMZ, last July. The footage showed the cast of RHOP breaking up a fight between Wendy Osefo’s friend Keiana Stewart and Deborah Williams, a pal of Ashley Darby while at Zebbie's Garden, a rooftop nightclub in D.C. The group had been celebrating the launch of co-stars Ashley Darby and Gizelle Bryant’s activewear line. The incident occurred during season 8 production, and Bravo cameras were that night covering the event. So, to choose not to add this dance floor tussle, involving friends and the cast of RHOP in the trailer, and possibly in the show itself, does seem strange.

According to the police report obtained by TMZ, Candiace Dillard Bassett told police someone threw a drink at her. Keiana Stewart, who appears in RHOP this season as a friend, says she was hit in the forehead with a glass before getting pulled down in the physical altercation. It is also suggested that the Bravo production team had already packed up before the brawl took place. This has not been confirmed, so we will have to wait and see if the incident ends up in an episode this season.

Williams is not new to RHOP fans, nor is she particularly liked. Last season, production caught her lying about the husbands of Candiace and Wendy flirting with her. It's unclear what capacity she'll be involved in this season...meaning how much camera time she'll receive.

2 Ashley Darby Contemplates Life as a Single Mother

Image via Bravo

Fans jumped for joy when Ashley announced she'd be separating...and hopefully divorcing...her butt-grabbing Australian-born older husband, Michael. Since the show's inception, Ashley has played blind to Michaels's indiscretions, inappropriate behavior, and questions about his sexuality. After birthing their two children, Ashley said she decided to walk away because she wanted a monogamous relationship. She quickly ended up in the arms of a younger Bravolebrity, which ended due to her complicated relationship with Michael. The trailer shows Ashley battling whether she made the right decision by leaving Michael...and his money.

1 Meet the Full Cast

Old and new faces collide. And the tea is piping hot this season in Potomac. The taglines are even shadier. Each cast member is dealing with their own personal battles, and leaning on one another may not be beneficial.

Robyn Dixon: "When it comes to the truth, I always arrive on time".

Imabes from Bravo TV

Rumors have been swirling around that Robyn Dixon’s husband, or rather ex-husband turned husband again, Juan, has been cheating on her. Robyn, however, has chosen to stand by Juan. This has given the RHOP housewives plenty of heated conversations on this topic.

Ashley Darby: "You may think you know my story, but there's always a plot twist".

Images from Bravo TV

Ashley Darby is getting a divorce from her husband Michael Darby. This was covered quite a bit in season 7 of RHOP and the fallout is likely to play out once more in season. Ashley has been separated from Michael for over a year and is now living as a single mom with sons Dean and Dylan. But she's living in the home that Michael helped her purchase. Is he still playing puppet master?

Gizelle Bryant: "I'm pretty, petty, and always sitting on ready".

Images from Bravo TV

Gizelle Bryant and Winter House alum Jason Cameron, who is 16 years her junior, are still together. So, viewers will be interested to see how much of their relationship is covered on the show. We haven’t heard much about the couple since she appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in March 2023, but expect season 8 will shine a light on the couple and their interaction with the housewives.

Karen Huger: "Just like a three-wick, I burn slow and never waver".

Images from Bravo TV

Karen Huger, who turned 60 in May is still full of vigor, but a health scare causes her to make some changes with her lifestyle. She continues to build on the legacy of her family in Surry County and decides to restore the home once belonged to her grandmother into a guest house. The Grande Dame will also there to listen and give advice for all the women.

Candiace Dillard Bassett: "My vocals are clean, but my reads are for filth".

Images from Bravo TV

Keeping busy touring, Candiace Dillard Bassett finds that it’s taking its toll on her and Chris' marriage, and she needs to figure out her next move. Already stressed out, she becomes even more anxious due to a recent health discovery. Within the group, relationships are strained as Candiace is going through her usual on again-off again with Ashley, not speaking with Gizelle and going through a rough patch with Robyn.

Mia Thornton: "I may not remember everything, but you'll never forget me".

Images from Bravo TV

Mia Thornton and her husband, Gordon, have been through it this past year with the loss of their CEO titleship in the Joint chiropractor. The mounting tension has caused her to seek a divorce lawyer but, not ready to give up, she gives couples therapy a try.

Wendy Osefo: "I'm a Nigerian queen with no time for mean".

Images from Bravo TV

In the new season, Wendy Osefo is taking on another endeavor and this time it will combine her interests in politics, mental health and good gossip. The group dynamic presents a challenge as she’s not in a good place with Gizelle and Robyn, and the arrival of new housewife Nneka rubs her the wrong way.

Nneka Ihim: "I’m the new grande dame of Potomac".

Images from Bravo TV

Attorney and entrepreneur Nneka Ihim is a first-generation Nigerian-American who enjoys the finer things in life. She and her husband, Dr. Ikenna Ihim, recently bought a beautiful Potomac house that is being renovated. She’s looking forward to building new friendships with the women, but surprising tensions rise between her and Wendy as family secrets are uncovered.