Candiace Dillard Bassett and Ashley Darby don't always get along but this time, they're joining forces to give fans a look into what we can expect from the Season 8 reunion of The Real Housewives of Potomac. In a season with a lot of fighting, mainly between Bassett and Robyn Dixon, there is a lot to answer as we head into the reunion for the reality series. Whether we get those answers is always up in the air but Darby and Bassett seem hopeful for some resolve!

Darby was on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen when she talked about the situation between Dr. Wendy Osefo and Nneka Ihim. According to Darby, there might be some clarity for us at the reunion! “You will see at the reunion that there is much more to the situation,” Darby said. “There are more things that transpired, so, while I made a mistake, I’m not gonna take full responsibility for where the relationship is. And I have tried numerous times. I have I have, and I’m gonna keep trying."

For Bassett, she spoke with Entertainment Tonight about her own issues with Dixon and how she still has hope for them. “I always say there’s hope, even if I don’t see the hope in the horizon, there’s always hope,” Bassett said. “So, I’m hoping that — the reunion is taping very soon, that we can get to the reunion, get on the couch in our super-tight, breathe-less dresses, and figure it out.” She also admitted that she wasn't sure how that would look but that she was still hopeful that the reunion would help them. “I don’t know what that looks like, but we gotta figure it out. The couch is the hash-out spot, and I’m ready to hash it out,” Bassett said.

The Cast Has High Hopes For the Season 8 Reunion of 'RHOP'

The reunions for The Real Housewives of Potomac are famously a struggle. During the Season 6 reunion, Chris Bassett asked to talk to Gizelle Bryant in private, and it ushered in seasons-long issues for Bryant and Dillard Bassett over the situation.

Dixon had to defend her husband Juan Dixon and the Season 7 reunion and that ushered in Bassett and Dixon's fight this season when Bassett said to Dixon that she thought her comments led to him getting fired. Both Darby and Bassett feeling hopeful for the Season 8 reunion is interesting given the past but we'll just have to wait and see.

Season 8 of The Real Housewives of Potomac is currently airing every Sunday on Bravo at 8 PM EST. Episodes are available for next-day streaming on Peacock.

