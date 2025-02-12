Ashley Darby from The Real Housewives of Potomac will finally be able to celebrate freely as her divorce from Michael Darby has been finalized. The reality TV star separated from Michael back in 2022 after going through many ups and downs in their relationship, but she did not commit to divorcing until last year.

When viewers met Ashley during the first season of The Real Housewives of Potomac, she showcased herself as a free spirit and someone that was enjoying her recent marriage. The couple had just gotten married before the show started, and they were going through their newlywed bliss. It wasn't until the show kept gaining success that viewers could see the cracks in the marriage between the two of them, but what helped come back together was the birth of their two sons. Their happiness did not stay long as allegations started to come out about Michael and, ultimately, he stepped away from the show and Ashley had made the decision to separate and co-parent with him.

A Fresh New Start for Ashley Darby

Ashley Darby has always been seen as the young one from the cast of The Real Housewives of Potomac because she came into the group as the new girl, and it was a tough journey for her. What was helpful for her was the fact that her husband, Michael Darby, was around her to support her throughout her time on the show. The relationship between them, however, was not all "Coffee and Love" as she described on her first single. While being on the show, the two went through a failed restaurant, allegations made against Michael, the birth of their two children and Michael cheating on her. She had a lot going against her marriage, so it wasn't until April 2022 that she made the decision to separate from him. Speaking to Bravo, she said about the separation, "We have decided to separate. We are aware that there will be many speculative views as to why we have made this decision."

Ever since her separation, viewers have had the opportunity to see Ashley in a new light as she was starting to navigate her life without Michael. The question in everyone's mind, though, was when she would actually go through filing the divorce papers to make them more official. It wasn't until November 2024 when she announced that she had started the process of filing a divorce against Michael. Now Ashley can finally move on from this past, as TMZ reported on February 13, 2025, that Ashley and Michael Darby had finalized their divorce in which they have been able to stay, as Michael stated to them, "amicable and come to a fair settlement." The Real Housewives of Potomac releases every Sunday on Bravo and the next day on Peacock.