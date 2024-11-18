Ashley Darby has been in a complicated relationship with Michael Darby since the beginning of The Real Housewives of Potomac. With rumors about Michael and a divorce that never really went through, fans wondered if Michael and Ashley were ever really going to be done. Now, Ashley is claiming that she's ready to officially move on and is finished with her marriage. In a new interview with Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea podcast, she opened up about her relationship and stated that it was hard. “I wish that I could put a time stamp on it — everybody wants me to, in relation to this divorce.”

Ashley explained to the podcast that the end of her relationship was harder than people thought it was on her. “It’s a point of grieving,” she said. “I even went through a little bit of a depression, thinking about where my life is now versus what I thought it was going to be, just coming to terms with that. And as much as I just wanted to be a bad b-tch… in actuality, it was still really hurting me.”

Ashley and Michael's Divorce Has Dragged On for Years

Ashley and Michael's divorce has taken years. Because of the laws in Maryland, Ashley and Michael had to be separated for some time before they could begin the divorce proceedings. Many of Ashley's fellow housewives noted that she still had a physical relationship with Michael for a while and that would stop her divorce from moving forward. Now, Ashley hinted that she had taken a big step in her relationship with him. “I will say that now I’m in a much better place,” she said. “I did something very big, actually, this week. I can’t quite share with you yet, but it was a very big step I took this week. I shed a tear or two, but I’m feeling good otherwise.”

During the season 9 premiere of The Real Housewives of Potomac, Ashley gave a short update on their marriage. The two share custody of their sons, but fans saw her moving forward with a separation in the premiere episode. She talked in a confessional about finally being ready to put her relationship with Michael behind. “I am ready to fully proceed with my divorce,” she said. “I am very open. I feel like I gotta test drive some cars, and I’m ready to get in as many drivers’ seats... in order to find the right person for me. Vroom, vroom baby. Vroom vroom.”

