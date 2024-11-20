Candiace Dillard Bassett ushered in a new era on Real Housewives of Potomac when she joined the cast in Season 3 of the reality series. The young and privileged daughter of generational wealth wrapped the entire series around her little finger, turning Potomac into Candiace's world, and the other wives were just living in it. Love her or hate her, you cannot deny Candiace's impact on the series, or the way she dominated every scene that she was in.

There are viewers that agree with Teresa Giudice, who recently named Candiace among the top 5 Bravo villains at Watch What Happens Live. There are also many devoted fans who agree with Candiace that she is a perfect angel who hasn't done anything wrong in her life. One thing viewers can universally acknowledge is the fact that their favorite Housewife to love or hate is a first-class diva. Divas are creative, talented, and tempestuous creatures, and mere mortals can only bow before them. Candiace's music industry aspirations and her reality TV career prove that at least she's a diva who is putting in the work.

Season 8 saw Candiace stuck in a loop with the "Green Eyed Bandits," Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon. Candiace had not forgiven the fact that Gizelle had accused her husband of inappropriate behavior over a simple misunderstanding of whether he should follow her into a room he had been invited into. Candiace felt that Gizelle had a habit of attacking other peoples' marriages, and in her crusade to prove that Gizelle was a menace, her friendship with Robyn was caught in the crossfire. The messiness from these ladies' friendships flaming out was seemingly part of the reason Candiace exited the series, as there was clearly no path forward. But Season 9 is sorely missing Potomac's resident diva, and could use a dash of her unique spark.

Candiace Is What Season 9 of 'RHOP' Is Missing

Candiace brought an electric energy to the series that is impossible to deny. Her unique position of support from her mother enabled this diva to follow her dreams, whether they were of homeownership, reality TV stardom, or pop-princess perfection. While the other wives often tried to weaponize her privilege against her, or at least try to get her to see that her behavior could be interpreted as bratty at best, Candiace was robustly confident that she was as privileged as she ought to be.

Without Candiace's diva antics, Season 9 has struggled to find its footing. Mia Thornton's messy love triangle between herself, her ex-husband, and her high-school-sweetheart is driving the narrative this season, with all the dramatic highs and lows of a telenovela. But the other ladies on RHOP seem determined to force Mia into admitting that the timing of the new relationship was suspect, even dragging Mia's children into the conversation. So the vibe has been dark so far in Season 9.

Gizelle has shared touching scenes with her girls, and a tribute to her father, but her personal life is off the table and without Robyn, her friendships on the series lack depth. Ashley Darby's divorce is still dragging on. And with everyone snooping around her DUI incident, Karen Huger could really use a friend in her corner, the way Candiace used to stick by her side through thick and thin. The newbies this season are trying to find space in the group, but their connections to everyone are so tenuous that their scenes aren't cohesive. Without a seasoned diva to take them under her wing, they are struggling to find their way.

Candiace Has Been Keeping Busy Since Season 8

Candiace shared her journey with IVF on the series, and it was known that she and husband Chris Bassett were trying for their first child. The proud couple welcomed their baby, Jett Maxwell Lee Bassett, into their family in October 2024. In an exclusive interview with People, Candiace showed off her unique humor, mentioning that she and her husband were both disappointed that she was dropping the baby weight so quickly, joking Chris had been in "hog heaven" with his wife's new curvaceous figure.

The new mom also observed that one of the blessings of waiting to have a baby has been that she has such a large "village" of mothers in her life to draw wisdom from. Though she didn't mention names, so it is unclear if any of her co-stars from RHOP are among them. But with Season 9 missing her unique spark and witty presence, here's hoping that after a period of time at home with her family, Candiace might be ready to pick up her cherry blossom again. After all, once her exit from the series had been confirmed, Candiace told People that the departure wasn't "a farewell," but was more of a "see you later." Season 9 has already shown that RHOP needs Candiace to "Drive Back" to the series as soon as the diva deigns.

New episodes of Real Housewives of Potomac air Sundays on Bravo.

