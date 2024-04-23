The Big Picture Robyn Dixon, Candiace Dillard Bassett, and Nneka Ihim are out for Season 9, but Ashley Darby, Gizelle Bryant, Mia Thornton, Karen Huger, and Wendy Osefo are set to return.

Season 9 filming begins soon, with potential new casting announcements and changes to the dynamics of the group.

With Season 8 drama gone, how will RHOP Season 9 shape up without key players like Dixon and Dillard Bassett? New housewives may be added to the mix.

The Real Housewives of Potomac has recently gone through a lot of upset on the reality series. With Robyn Dixon being fired from the series, Candiace Dillard Bassett choosing to not return, and reports stating that Nneka Ihim is also out for Season 9, we're left wondering who is even going to be part of the series when it returns. And when will it start filming? According to reports, we have at least some of our answers and it sure is going to be interesting to see what happens with Season 9 now.

Dillard Bassett, Dixon, and Ihim are out but Ashley Darby, Gizelle Bryant, Mia Thornton, Karen Huger, and Wendy Osefo are all set to return to the series this season. Season 8 left the group fractured when Osefo and Ihim fought about their families, Dixon and Dillard Bassett fought about Juan Dixon and things that they've all said and done in the past, and Huger tried to play the fence in every situation. With a lot of the people that drama surrounded gone this coming season, it will be interesting to see what happens with Season 9 because as of this moment, there is no new announcement for who is going to join the series.

According to TV Deets, the series is also supposed to begin filming Season 9 as soon as next week. So if there were going to be more casting announcements, we will probably hear about them as soon as filming begins. They also reported that Keiarna Stewart will not be returning as a friend of Osefo this season either. Sources close to the production have stated that they do want to add more women to the cast and there have been a few names floating around but nothing is set as of yet.

The Real Housewives of Potomac We follow the lives of 6 women residents of Potomac, Maryland, each in various stages of life and affluence, shaping their community and their lives. Release Date January 17, 2016 Cast Gizelle Bryant , Karen Huger , Robyn Dixon , Ashley Darby Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 8 Creator(s) Scott Dunlop , Tom Ciaccio

Season 9 of 'RHOP' Will Look a lot Different

A lot changed for the wives in Season 8. Thornton is in the middle of a divorce from Gordon Thornton, and the fights between the wives changed the friendship circle. Season 8 as a whole was massively divided.

Related Juan Dixon Is the Winner In Robyn Dixon’s ‘RHOP’ Exit After several seasons of criticism, Robyn Dixon was fired from RHOP. She expressed disappointment, but her husband Juan is somewhere celebrating.

With Season 9, will there be as much drama to bring each episode to life? Season 8 included a fight at a chicken bingo bar in Austin between Dixon and Dillard Bassett but without their energy, we just don't know what Season 9 of The Real Housewives of Potomac will hold for us. At least we know that new housewives are coming at some point.

The Real Housewives of Potomac can be streamed on Peacock.

Watch On Peacock