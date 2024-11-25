With the ninth season of The Real Housewives of Potomac losing a major player, some new faces have arrived to freshen things up. Finding your footing as a new star in any Housewives franchise can be hard. For one newbie on the reality series, making a good first impression has been rocky. For "Friend of" Jassi Rideaux, she's using her clout to make herself seen. Through story or event, interjection or tagging along, Jassi Rideaux's trying hard to be that girl.

Whether it's celebrating her man or celebrating her famous friends, Jassi Rideaux is a tad thirsty for attention. She's a beautiful young woman who fits the mold of this friend group, but as she fades into the background, she's trying her mightiest to push through and be part of the group. Right now, Jassi is a supporting player looking to become a break-out star.

What's Jassi's Story on 'RHOP?'

So who exactly is Jassi Rideaux? She's a former pageant queen and a serial entrepreneur. It's a common archetype across the entire franchise. According to her Instagram page, Jassi is the CEO of various businesses, including Rideaux Hair, Rideaux Properties (for real estate), and Chateau Rideaux Network. She celebrates elite connections, thanks to her fiance. Jassi was welcomed into the group via the queen of mess, Mia Thornton. With this group having an incredible flux of relationship statuses, Jassi is the girl of the group with light in her eyes as she's preparing for her nuptials. She's even going all-out for her big day, sharing she will be wearing three wedding dresses. Why? Well, why not! She wants attention, and that certainly will give her some. Now, let's discuss said partner-in-crime.

When the new season dropped, Jassi Rideaux was grilled by the ladies of The Real Housewives of Potomac about her fiancé. Fans soon learned that Darius Harris is an NFL player, having been a part of the Kansas City Chief Super Bowl teams. Now, as any pop culture aficionado knows, having a boo that works with Travis Kelce means that the wives and girlfriends of the athletes may be brushing shoulders with Taylor Swift. Jassi has revealed that she has met her, but that namedrop is simply a nugget to toss into the middle to excite the other women.

After Darius Harris and his teammates attended the White House as Super Bowl champs, Jassi invited her new friends for a solo celebration. To say it was underwhelming is an understatement. When these women throw an event, it's an EVENT. Jassi has some work to do. If the room she booked for the engagement is large, you had best fill that space to make it feel as if it's the most popular event in town!

Jassi Is In Hot Water

As a supporting player this season, when Jassi is on-screen, she's done everything she could to make her time worth it. While she is madly in love, the women were eager to know a bit more about Jassi and Darius. Darius is the father of two children, age 1 and age 3. The more she was interrogated, the more the truth was revealed. Jassi said, "When he and I were dating, she was about maybe two or three months pregnant. She was already pregnant before we even had sex." Stating that she had been with Darius for two years, something wasn't adding up. So, leave it to the ladies, like Gizelle Bryant, to do some math. And the math wasn't mathing. They soon deduced that Darius may have cheated on Jassi, and she decided to stay with him. This became a hot-button topic, even off the show. It garnered a response from Darius' ex on social media, who was none too pleased that her children were brought up on the show.

With more season to go and more stories to be told, it's likely that Jassi will have the opportunity to divulge further into her past. But, as it stands now, her narrative is causing her to appear desperate. Whether for love or attention, Jassi's showing thus far is a bit of a let down. When it came to the GNA charity event debacle, she was a tag-a-long. Though Jassi closing the springer van door on Ashley Darby was a moment Ashley'll never forget. For now, Jassi's story is still in-developed. Unlike other newbies, like Stacey Rusch, Jassi is waiting for that shining moment to emerge. Until then, she'll likely just be relegated to "Friend of" status for some time.

