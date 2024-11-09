Thus far, Season 9 of The Real Housewives of Potomac has revolved around Karen Huger. From the jump, the reality show implemented a reenactment of Karen's infamous DUI moment. It's a bit dramatic, but it is the set-up of the season's story arc. With friends and foes alike having strong opinions regarding the event, Huger has expertly managed to put the ladies in their place with the art of deflection.

At the core, the women of The Real Housewives of Potomac are present to support Karen Huger in her time of need. But leave it to the reality stars to utilize the Grande Dame's momentary downfall to their advantage. Like the Grande Dame she is, she's managed to keep the women in line by twisting the conversation onto their skeletons. It's a bit manipulative, but Karen Huger remains undefeated.

Karen Huger's Got Attitude at the Hattitude Party

At the top of Season 9, Gizelle Bryant emerged as the concerned friend. She was in shock about Karen's second offense, so, like a good friend does, she went to visit her and take her out for a meal. She loves her and says she will be there for her, but Gizelle takes every moment to lightly shade Karen. Joking and calling it driving Miss Karen is a direct jab with a comedic tone. As well intended as Gizelle is, especially when curating Karen's Hattitude Party, Gizelle is using the moment to deflate Karen's place at the top.

Before she even arrived for her own party, the entire group shared their opinions on Karen's offense and well-being. They know she is going through a lot regarding the anniversary of her mother's death, but they are adamant that as important as it is to take care of yourself, you mustn't put others in danger. As Karen stated, "It's not the inquisition party they thought it was going to be." Between Ashley Darby's patronizing Uber gift cards in her "bounce back" gift to Gizelle Bryant calling the non-alcoholic beverage "The Grande Dame," nothing is playing well.

The biggest moment from the Hattitude birthday party was Jacqueline Blake's accusation that Karen was drunk when she spoke to her on the phone. While it does not become a major thing until the girl's trip, it's the catalyst for Karen's fury. With Jacqueline sharing this information with the group, everyone suddenly has a similar opinion about Karen. When they then try to support her by questioning her, Karen expertly deflects her problems onto others, like questioning Mia Thornton about protecting her kids in regard to her romantic relations. It's an aggressive move, but Karen Huger knows what she's doing. She gathers the girls by turning it around on them and questioning who her real friends are. Savage!

Lake Norman Will Be a Game Changer

With Karen feeling betrayed by Gizelle over their events conflicting on time, it didn't necessarily divide the group but united them into realizing there is a power struggle. Was Karen right for the late invite? Probably, but she did try to make amends by allegedly offering transportation to attend both events. When Gizelle rejects the women for coming late to her fundraiser, it made Gizelle look like an antagonist and Karen the champion. Eventgate may have just been a blip before the Lake Norman trip, but it's the precursor to more drama.

Mia Thornton's girls' trip for Dr. Wendy Osefo's 40th birthday was meant to be a happy gathering. Thus far, it's been anything but. Karen has continued to toss Jacqueline under the bus regarding her defamatory accusations. At dinner, Mia decided to toss out a three-year-old butt dial moment to use against Karen for calling her friend a liar. It backfired. Karen not only took Jacquelin down a peg, but she tossed out the 25 convictions surrounding her ex, whom she comically refers to as Mr. P.P. With Mia, she made her look foolish for bringing out an inconsequential story that had little to do with anything aside to paint Karen with a drinking problem. Karen's ability to allow others to faceplant is something others should take lessons on.

Karen Huger Remains a Fighter

This season, Stacey Rusch has arrived as a main cast member and close ally for Karen. The former QVC host has already had her own dilemma of trying to fit in while being herself, but she is steadfast in supporting Karen. Even if she, too, walks on eggshells, tip-toeing about how to approach the situation with Karen. Is she blissfully unaware or simply falling in line? Even when they were at the boutique prior to Karen's birthday party, she made it a thing about drinking champagne, causing Karen to be like "why would this be a problem?" Both Stacey and Karen are right from their perspectives, but the more it is brought up, it becomes a thing. As Stacey put it earlier this season, "Who are we to judge?" The more the other women judge Karen and her actions, the more she turns that sentiment around on them.

Part of Karen's problem thus far this season is her accountability. Even when the show flashes back to her stating, "There's a zero tolerance in Maryland," her inability to discuss the event, the pending court proceedings, and the likely aftermath has put her at odds with the others. Karen knows the value of life, but does she understand the consequences? She has stated that everything she is going through in her life, from grief to her marriage, is why she is in this place. No matter what, The Grande Dame ain't gonna crumble. She will continue to sit at the head of the table and call herself the 8th World Wonder. She will deal with her problems on her own. And if you continue to insinuate that she needs to go to rehab, she will be out for blood. Be careful, the boxing gloves are out. Karen Huger is the champion of Potomac.

