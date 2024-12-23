One of our favorite new housewives of The Real Housewives of Potomac may be getting engaged. Season 9 newbie (but former friend of the wives cast member) Keiarna Stewart appeared on Watch What Happens Live and gave host Andy Cohen some insight into some of her fellow housewives, which included talking about fellow housewife Stacey Rusch and her relationship with her boyfriend, Thomas Anthony "TJ" Jones. Stewart wasn't afraid to talk about her fellow wives but she did tease that a wedding may be in her future with boyfriend Gregory Diggs sooner than fans thought.

Stewart talked about a lot of her friendships while on the show. She addressed what happened between her and Ashley Darby in Season 8 and even took on Mia Thornton for what she had said about Diggs on the show. But then Cohen and Stewart talked about her relationship with Diggs, who was sitting in the front row of the audience. When asked about their engagement, Stewart stated that it was coming and Diggs confirmed that the two did have plans to get engaged sooner rather than later.

When Cohen pressed about their relationship, Stewart joked that Diggs needed to bring her a ring but also confirmed it was happening. “Greg, come with it. It’s coming,” she said. When Cohen turned to Diggs, he confirmed that he was working on it. “We are working towards an engagement. Yes, we are,” Diggs shared on the show.

Keiarna Stewart Shamed Mia Thornton For Her Claims Against Gregory Diggs

Image via Bravo

Cohen asked what Diggs thought of Thornton calling him a drug dealer on the show. Stewart confirmed that her claims upset him. “He was very offended,” she said on Watch What Happens Live and went on to clarify that Thornton was insinuating that Stewart had another boyfriend. “Considering Mia’s past, I thought it was very interesting that she was trying to bring up mine. However, he was offended, and we wanted to make sure that it was very clear that she was not referencing Greg,” she told Cohen. “Initially, she said ‘your boyfriend,’ and then she said, ‘Oh, we know it’s not him.’”

It did prompt Cohen to ask Diggs about being on the show. Diggs is rarely featured and when Cohen asked if he'd rather do anything other than be featured on The Real Housewives of Potomac, Diggs said he was willing to do anything for Stewart. “That’s not true. I’m in full support of Keiarna." You can see Stewart on this season of The Real Housewives of Potomac.

