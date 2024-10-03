Season 9 of The Real Housewives of Potomac could signal the end of Karen Huger's reign as the Grand Dame of Potomac. Besides the aftermath of Karen's DUI, the new season has already proven to be much-anticipated due to the loss of principal cast members Candiace Dilliard Bassett and Robyn Dixon. Scrambling to gather information shared during the break, producers relied on POV footage from Karen's DUI arrest and personal footage from Mia Thornton to fill in the gaps for both. The video from Karen's car speaks volumes compared to her tight-lipped responses to questions from the rest of the cast about her impending court case. Mia's POV footage highlighting her adulterous relationship and potential paternity suit reads low-brow and potentially deceptive. The attempt at connecting the dots through personal cameras makes the premiere feel disjointed while raising more questions and flagging inconsistencies for both Karen and Mia.

'RHOP' Season 9 Jumps Into the Aftermath of Karen Huger's DUI Arrest

Image via Bravo

Karen Huger is the focus of the Season 9 premiere, as the entire cast attempts to make sense of the headlines about her being arrested for drinking and driving. The accusations are particularly damning because this is the second time Karen has posed for a mugshot after driving a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol. In her usual grand dame fashion, Karen is committed to keeping up appearances and painting with broad strokes over her issues, including an impending court date, a perilous place in her marriage with Ray, and a palpable disconnect between her and the other ladies.

In the premiere, she appears visibly shaken from the trauma of her accident, but mostly because of the aftermath of her error in judgment being exposed and now set up for public examination. Karen's polished exterior has worked in seasons past because, although there have been rumors about her marriage being a fraud and her entertaining other blue-eyed lovers, nothing has been proven. Season 9 threatens to expose the many cracks in Karen's crown, and she appears terrified of the results.

Mia Doesn't Feel Like She Fits Into the Cast of 'RHOP'

Image via Bravo

Fireworks continue to surround Mia Thornton as she unapologetically entertains both her estranged husband Gordon and her new fiancé/radio personality Inc. Mia's toxic behavior is sure to entertain viewers but also begs the question: Does Mia belong in Potomac? Potomac is infamous for being one of the most affluent suburbs in the world, with Jack and Jill organizations, charm and etiquette, and polo matches. A brazen former exotic dancer with a propensity to embellish the truth and use her allure to get her way, Mia seems ill-placed even more in Season 9. Rumors swirl regarding the paternity of her son's father, and Mia's response is more fit for an episode of Paternity Court than Real Housewives of Potomac.

The friendship group in one of Maryland's wealthiest suburbs has been shaken up so much that the overall dynamic has shifted tremendously. The last two seasons were dominated by Robyn Dixon's extremely toxic relationship with her husband Juan, a disgraced professional basketball coach, as well as Robyn's consistent refusal to be honest about their relationship. With Robyn's drama and her die-hard loyalty to her green-eyed bandit co-host Gizelle Bryant no longer in the dynamic, Gizelle will be forced to cozy up to a new ally or reform her shady behavior. With one daughter in college and the other two quickly transitioning to adulthood, fans are eager to know what projects Gizelle has on her radar. The GnA fashion brand partnership doesn't hold much weight, but during the first episode, the two are committed to trying to convince the group and the audience that GnA is a thriving company, with expansion coming soon.

Wendy Osefo Is Committed To an Image of Perfection in 'RHOP' Season 9

Image via Bravo

Potomac's resident intellectual, Wendy Osefo enters Season 9 with a huge change in her life as well. With her #1 nemesis Robyn gone, Wendy seems open to rekindling her relationship with Gizelle. The Nigerian over-achiever has decided to let her position as a professor go as a way to embrace other heartfelt passions. Wendy fears this change may put a strain on her relationship with her mother, who has been the motivation behind many of her academic achievements. As Wendy embraces 40, she's decided to start living by the beat of her own drum. Whether her mother's disapproval is enough to snuff out that rhythm remains to be seen. Wendy is another RHOP cast member that doesn't feel completely authentic as she is committed to an image that represents perfection.

RHOP has lost two of its OGs, but it's replaced Robyn and Candiace with two fabulous friends of the show. Stacey Rusch, a beautiful former model who most recently was a recognizable face on the QVC shopping network, is married to an extremely wealthy German businessman and has a gorgeous 8-year-old daughter. A friend of Karen's, Stacey shows up just as her long-term marriage has crumbled and is going through a divorce. There is little hope of seeing Stacey's ex on the show because, in all family photographs, his face is blurred out, letting viewers know that this ex isn't down with the RHOP program and won't be an extra on the show. Keiarna Stewart is the final piece of the Season 9 Potomac puzzle. Besides being drop-dead gorgeous, Keiarna owns two successful beauty businesses in the DMV area. Keiarna is actively dating, and upcoming trailers show her attempting to navigate the dating waters of DC, looking for a perfectly affluent significant other to add weight to her storyline.

Mia and Karen's Storylines Feel Like a Repeat of Robyn's Inauthentic Behavior

Image via Bravo

Focusing on Karen and Mia could pose additional issues for the Potomac audience. Robyn Dixon was ultimately released from her contract due to her refusal to be authentic about her marital issues, and RHOP viewers felt duped by Robyn's dishonesty. Karen's inability to own her shortcomings and take accountability for her second DUI feels eerily similar. Producers have a very different dilemma with Mia, who, unlike Karen, has no problem answering questions but has been known to blatantly lie or fabricate the truth. Two seasons ago, viewers expressed frustration when Mia and then-husband Gordon were caught in several lies regarding fraudulent business dealings and their financial situation. Mia brings the drama, but lying by any means necessary always backfires in reality television.

Season 9 could prove promising, but if the producers want to win RHOP fans' trust this season, the cast has to understand the dual assignments of authenticity and honesty. Andy Cohen held Robyn's feet to the fire in her last reunion, and, based on the way Season 9 started, he may have to do the same later this year with Karen, Mia, and potentially Wendy. Beyond the drama, the Potomac audience was initially drawn to the franchise for its sophistication and elite zip code, but this premiere ends up feeling more like a raw edit from RHONJ instead of RHOP.

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 9 premieres October 6 at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo.

6 10 The Real Housewives of Potomac RHOP's two new cast members fit the show's aesthetic, but fall short of capturing the audience's attention. Pros Instead of faltering without her sidekick Robyn, Gizelle steps up and does the heavy lifting of two villains for the price of one.

The new additions to the cast fit the aesthetic of Potomac and fit in with the group perfectly. Cons The premiere of Season 9 rests too heavily on Karen's DUI arrest and impending court date. Karen's refusal to be authentic doesn't build anticipation, but instead suggests she has slipped into Robyn's old shoes of hiding truths and avoiding reality.

Mia's haphazard explanation of her divorce and paternity of her son solidifies why she isn't qualified to host a primary position on the show.

Candiace Dillard Bassett's presence will be missed in Season 9.