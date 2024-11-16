Being a new cast member on a well-oiled machine can be difficult. Finding your footing and making a name for yourself among a group of big personalities is not always possible. Especially when The Grande Dame is in town. But luckily, if you're best friends with The Grande Dame, then it will help ease you into the world. For new housewife Stacey Rusch, she had a bit of a slow start on Season 9 of The Real Housewives of Potomac. But once she was shaken up and told that boring is not how to play the game, Stacey Rusch emerged as the hidden gem of RHOP.

Joining as a main cast member at the start of The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 9, the reality star newbie came in as a good friend of Karen Huger. The former QVC host bypassed the "Friend of" moniker and immediately became one of the champagne flute-holders. Rather than trying to be someone she's not, Stacey Rusch is authentically herself. Whether you think it's ripe for reality television is on you. Stacey Rusch brings a bright spot to RHOP.

Stacey Rusch Is Anything but Boring

Stacey Rusch entered The Real Housewives of Potomac with the greatest of ease. It was a seamless transition. So much so that it felt that Stacey had been around this universe for years. One reason why Rusch was ready for primetime was her extensive career as a QVC host. The camera-ready Rusch came from a life in Pennsylvania to start anew in Maryland. Between leaving her job at QVC and now divorcing her husband of 16 years, Stacey Rusch is bringing something refreshing. It's a new phase in her life, and she's eager to let go. Well, in her own capacity.

Upon meeting the other women, Rusch kept her guard up. Whether she knew what she was getting herself into or simply allowed herself to take it all in, Rusch quickly got a reputation she was eager to crack. With some boisterous personalities in the group, Rusch took some time to let her guard down. Knowing that anything and everything could be used against you, Rusch soon realized that not being loud earns you a reputation of being boring. After Karen Huger alerted her of the other's opinions, Rusch changed course, lowered her walls, and showcased a vibrant and fun side.

One thing that Stacey Rusch is proving is that she is loyal. Perhaps to a fault. With Karen Huger's DUI as the center of attention, the other women have been quick to turn the incident into something grander than it is. When Mia Thornton and Jacqueline Blake are quick to turn Rusch against her, infiltrating her mind that Huger needs to go to rehab, Rusch rushes the news to Huger. Rusch is aware of the severity and consequences of Huger's actions, but she's not going to leave her in a time of need like Blake and Thornton already have.

Stacey Rusch Is the Comedic Core of the Group

Stacey Rusch's vast knowledge of how to talk to anyone made her become everyone's friend. She's yet to truly cause a rift with anyone. And at this point, if she get into any drama, it likely won't be her doing. Her gift of gab has been her greatest asset. She may not be as naughty as the other women, but she's willing to play and have fun. She is able to maintain a reserved nature while still being a part of the group. During the sprinter van game of "f-, marry, kill," you knew Rusch didn't want to play, but she gave it her all, knowing she was not ready to be called boring again.

A major factor into her reserved side is partially due to her demeanor as a mother and partner. She and her estranged husband, Thiemo Rusch, are in a unique situation as Stacey Rusch has two homes; one apartment in DC for herself, the other where her daughter, Arabella and Thiemo reside. But on the side, Rusch is dating. Her boyfriend, Thomas Anthony Jones, aka TJ, was a work friend turned more. But their relationship is a unique when it comes to a show like The Real Housewives of Potomac. Rusch has revealed that the pair are saving themselves for marriage. Well, that is if they get there. Many of the other women, who are quite vocal about their "sexcapades," don't quite understand Rusch's situation, but she doesn't care. She is happy with where she is, and if they don't get it, it's not theirs to get.

Not every star of The Real Housewives needs to be over-the-top and outlandish. Stacey Rusch is proving it. Her time thus far has brought a refreshing aura to the Real Housewives of Potomac. She may not resonate with everyone, but her wit, charisma, and authenticity have made her a slow-burn star. As long as Stacey Rusch enjoys her time in this type of television gig, expect her to be on your screens for a while.

