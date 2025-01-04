The Real Housewives of Potomac newest star, Stacey Rusch, is still watching and reacting to the reality show. Talking with Bravo, she gave an update on her first season on the show as well as where she stands with her boyfriend, Thomas Anthony "TJ" Jones. Rusch joined this season and most of Season 9 has been spent with Rusch getting to know the ladies. Talking to The Daily Dish, Rusch shared that while she's been recovering, she's been watching the show.

Rusch joined the show while going through a divorce from her ex-husband, Thiemo Rusch. Through their divorce, she began a relationship with Jones and Rusch told The Daily Dish about how it felt going through all of that on the show. “This has been such a wild ride,” she said. But when pressed further about her relationship with Jones, Rusch kept quiet. Instead, she said she was “so excited to give everyone an update at the reunion.”

Rusch did say that she has been watching the show along with fans while she's been recovering and was "alarmed" by what her friends were saying about her on the show. “I have to say, as I’ve been recovering, I’ve been watching the show along with everyone else every Sunday, and there have been some things that I’m seeing that are alarming; like people forget that we’re watching the show with them,” she said. “So, I’m seeing things and getting exposed to the lives of my friends in a way that I didn’t before. So, it’s really exciting for me to watch along with everybody else, and alarming to see people who I thought were my friends saying things.”

Stacey Rusch Addressed What Wendy Osefo Said

Rusch opened up about Wendy Osefo's comments on her and Jones. She said she found what Osefo said hurtful because Jones is friends with Osefo's husband, Eddie Osefo. “I saw a clip of her in Miami,” she said. “It’s alarming to see Wendy say negative things about TJ and me, considering the fact that she’s well aware of our relationship. She knows us, and she’s also well aware that TJ and Eddie [Osefo] are friends, and they talk all the time. So, that was kind of hurtful.” But Rusch went on to say that she takes Osefo's comments and directness because the two are close. “She is a real friend, and I receive what she’s saying,” said Rusch. “I receive it, so we’re good.”

You can see Rusch on The Real Housewives of Potomac.

