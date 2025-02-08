The Real Housewives of Potomac was introduced in 2016 as the prim and polished version of the reality franchise compared to other seasons. Representing one of the wealthiest zip codes in the country, Potomac presented a standard for African American elitism missing from the Atlanta franchise. Bravo producers worked to cast an elite group of women that represented generational wealth and mirrored the epitome of the American standard of beauty. Karen Huger and Charisse Johnson were rich, socialites whose lives were shaped by the financial success of their husbands and the affluent access that accompanied being married to, in Karen's words, "the Black Bill Gates." With golden blonde hair and green eyes, Gizelle Bryant was easily one of the most beautiful women cast in the franchise, but besides her beauty she enjoyed the status of being a former first lady for one of the biggest churches in the area.

Gizelle was joined on the series by her BFF Robyn Dixon, who was a copy and paste version of her friend's blonde hair and green eyes, but instead of being married to a pastor, she enjoyed the status of being married to an NBA player. Rounding out the cast was model Katie Rost and former beauty pageant queen Ashley Darby. The elite air of the first season made it difficult for fans to digest the new franchise. Ratings were less than impressive for the first few seasons, causing producers to regroup and reintroduce the series with the addition of another black American princess in Candiace Dillard Basset and NFL wife Monique Samuels. By season 4, the cast had connected with audiences and found its unique identity in the housewives franchise. But all of that came crashing down in Season 9.

Mia Thornton Has Ruined the Reputation of Potomac

Image via Peacock

There have been numerous changes to the cast and even the women's financial positioning over the years. Karen's Black Bill Gates dealt with financial ruin and alleged tax fraud, and Monique quit the show after an altercation with Candiace Dillard Bassett became physical. These isolated incidents didn't taint the overall vibe of the show, but it did work to humanize the women of Potomac. Change was on the way, however, with the addition of Mia Thornton in season 6.

Mia was a very different casting for Potomac and marked the beginning of the show's reputation, transitioning from sophistication and elite social standing to common drama and dysfunction. A former exotic dancer, Mia bragged about securing her future with a much older rich man who visited the club where she worked years ago. Mia's addition to the show created a different dynamic in Potomac and over the past three seasons, since her arrival, things have continued moving further and further from the initial mission of the show. Mia and her friend Jacqueline Blake introduced their alternative lifestyle to the cast, pushing past the comfort boundaries of her co-stars. During one of the many girl trips, Gizelle, Robyn and the rest of the ladies were shocked to witness Mia and Jaclyn taking a shower together. Mia enjoyed the attention she received every time she shocked her faux proper cast mates and leaned into pushing the narrative on her sexuality with the ladies.

Mia didn't stop with her sexuality. Instead of allowing her story line to ebb and flow authentically, Mia became notorious for telling blatant lies to her co-stars in order to make herself look good and steal screen time from the other women. Instead of Mia being forced to adjust her inappropriate behavior to match the etiquette of the other women in Potomac, her bad behavior spread like a virus through the cast.

There's Also Been Major Personality Shifts Among the 'RHOP' Cast

Wendy Osefo, who joined the cast on the strength of her PhD and position as a political pundit for CNN, etc. attempted to separate herself from the other women on the cast because of her accolades and accomplishments. By season 7, Wendy was no longer reminding audiences that she had a doctorate degree and instead focused on flaunting her new surgically enhanced body parts flirtatiously in front of the ladies. In most scenes, Wendy began dumbing down her educational accomplishments and instead started a candle line and flirted with the idea of taking a dip in Andy Cohen's proverbial lady pond.

Mia can not be blamed for the changes in Karen Huger's behavior that has continued to deteriorate over the past few seasons. There were always whispers among the cast about Karen's drinking problem, but season 9 kicked off with proof that there was some truth to the rumors. Bodycam footage from Karen's DUI arrest was used to open the first episode of season 9, solidifying rumors that the "grand dame" had an issue with handling her liquor. Before Karen's upcoming court date became the focal point of season 9, Mia took things to a new low and suggested her son may not be the biological child of her estranged husband, Gordon. Mia carefully planted seeds of doubt about Gordon's paternity and hinted that her son could belong to her new radio personality boyfriend Inc. Determined to monopolize the focal point of season 9, Mia falsely accuses Gordon of taking her children across state lines without her permission. Her cast mates were appalled to learn the lengths Mia would stoop to in order to present the juiciest story line, but the damage with fans had already been done.

Newcomer Stacey Rusch Was Exposed For Lying Before The End of Her First Season

Image via Bravo

Stacey Rusch was added to the cast in season 9, in an effort to reclaim the audiences' faith in a classier version of Potomac. A classic beauty, Stacey was a model with a history of working as a spokesmodel with QVC. Stacey spent the first few episodes feigning disgust at Mia and Karen's antics, but eventually, hypocritical bones started tumbling out of her closet. While estranged from her wealthy Russian husband, Stacey tells the ladies that she has a boyfriend named TJ. The women were skeptical of Stacey's relationship after she revealed that she and TJ hadn't shared an intimate moment during the relationship. Some of the women speculated about TJ's sexuality, but Stacey faked shock and awe at their disbelief. In the latest episode of Potomac, it appears that Stacey has taken a page out of Mia's handbook of lying in regard to her relationship. TJ has a conversation with Wendy's husband Eddie and shares that Stacey is paying him to be her housewife bae.

With Karen's body cam footage revealing her to be an entitled, raging alcoholic, Mia blatantly lying about her relationship for clickbait, while using her child's paternity as leverage, and newcomer Stacey attempting to rent-a-boyfriend for a storyline, Potomac has gone from classy to trashy. There have always been little white lies shared during most of the franchises, but Mia's unhinged behavior has changed the dynamic of the show so much that the audience no longer holds Potomac in any elitist regard. Karen announced she would not return for season 10, but her decision could be colored by the possibility of her doing jail time as punishment for her 4th DUI arrest. Mia recently broke up with her boyfriend Inc and has claimed to be focusing on her relationship with her husband Gordon. Stacey will have to answer to her imagined relationship with TJ at the upcoming Potomac reunion, but fans believe she will adopt her co-stars' usual behavior of deflecting and gaslighting her accusers.

Potomac no longer presents the picture of a well-respected group of women from elite families dedicated to philanthropy and community. Instead, Potomac has joined the other franchises as an hour of intense drama and toxicity, filled with positioning and posturing. Unfortunately, Potomac doesn't do drama as well as Atlanta or even Beverly Hills, so the end result is a cast of women desperately seeking validation but ending up looking like a basic hot mess.