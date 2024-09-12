It's here! The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 9 trailer has dropped and what's inside is simply juicy. Dr. Wendy Osefo wants her 40th to be all love. No hard feelings because, as Mia Thornton says, "When you hold grudges, it's going to make a you bitter old bitch." Is she talking about Karen Huger? Only time will tell, but based on the first look trailer of the beloved reality series, Karen's got a lot to do this season. While some friendships crumble, others seem to be mending fences. Wendy and Gizelle, here's looking at you.

The Real Housewives of Potomac kicked off their journey in 2016. Now in its ninth season, the cast will feature Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Karen Huger, Wendy Osefo, Mia Thornton, with new Housewife Stacey Rusch, and former "Friend of," Keiarna Stewart. This cast was formed following the departure of Robyn Dixon, Candiace Dillard-Bassett, and Nneka Ihim after Season 8.

What to Expect During Season 9 of 'RHOP'

In the trailer for the upcoming season, the cast has a lot on their plate. And it looks juicy. The women are seen taking their vacation to the stunning locales of Panama. We see Ashley Darby's bottie on top of a tall building before she's set to careen down it. Oh, and Dr. Wendy Osefo also just so happens to get a sit down with White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. In the White House.

The aftermath of Karen Huger's car accident is put on full blast as the women each have their own opinions on the incident. Mia Thornton, who is seen being accused that she was "not Potomac," Thornton questions, "Is it Potomac to be a drunk and crash your car into trees?" But as Huger laments that she could have died, Ashley Darby reminds her she could have taken someone else's life. This moment is bound to be a major topic throughout the season. It's just a matter of who will be on Huger's side.

Wendy Osofo Just Wants Gizelle Bryant to Like Her

What's been proven in the new trailer is when one door of friendship opens, another one closes. For Wendy Osefo, she seems to be at odds with long-time pal, Karen Huger, Potomac's Grande Dame. After hearing Huger call her "self-absorbed," Osefo tearfully pines that she wouldn't have expected it coming from her. With this new nugget, it seems to give a new opportunity to find peace with Gizelle Bryant. Despite having different lives, there was a hint of desire on the part of Osefo toward Bryant to be approved. Maybe it was part jealousy or admiration, but when the floodgates of their problems continued to spew, getting them to sit down and talk through their issues was never an option with how the cast dynamic was laid out.

In the sprinter van, Osefo is asked who she would like to be initmate with. Her answer: Gizelle. This elicits some major screams from the other women. At the top of the trailer, the women, sitting around the table for Osefo's 40th birthday, Osefo and Bryant seem to be in a good place. As Bryant says, "I love where we are." But an inch might be a mile for Osefo, who, if the question from the van is any indication, is desperately seeking approval from Bryant. They may have come a long way from the hell they were in, but will this last?

Their feud dates back a couple of seasons. They began as close friends, but things changed when Bryant questioned whether Osefo's mommy-makeover was because she wanted to stop her husband's alleged wandering eye. Things went from bad to worse, with Bryant siding with cast members who physically assaulted Osefo. Still, Osefo seemingly never stopped trying to be cordial. And it seems she finally got her wish!

Remember Bryant wouldn't hug Osefo in the Season 7 premiere? Well, they're embracing friendship now! Bryant seems to be eager to mend her fractured relationships, but Osefo's eager approach to seemingly forget their long-standing feud seems suspect. Could there have been an influential friend who instigated the problems of the past?

The two women have forever been at odds. They have not had a meaningful word with one another for a long while. Whether on the show or making press appearances, there was always a dig or a jab. From attacks on marriage and family to cosmetic appearances and personality, as Osefo says in the trailer, they were in hell. Perhaps the departure of Candiace Dillard-Bassett is the thing that brings the two women together. There was so much toxicity and hatred spewed from both sides, with Dillard-Bassett not being in the mix, the sudden shake-up might have solved the feud's problem. Perhaps this teaser is doing exactly what it should. It's teasing what will happen, it's now about the journey to get there.

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 9 premieres on October 6th at 8:00pm on Bravo. All episodes are available to stream on Peacock.

