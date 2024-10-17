Wendy Osefo joined The Real Housewives of Potomac in 2020 as one of the most celebrated Housewives to join the reality franchise. An award-winning researcher, political commentator and professor at Johns Hopkins University, Dr. Wendy Osefo, PhD, was the first black woman to earn a PhD in public affairs and community development from Rutgers University-Camden. Wendy's hard work paid off in dividends, earning her several positions in academia and politics, but made her stick out like a sore thumb against her more glamorous cast members. Wendy responded to being a fish out of water, by throwing her educational accolades around in an attempt to intimidate the others, and possibly overcompensate for feeling out of place with the other ladies.

Away from the other women, Wendy visibly struggled to live up to her mother's expectations as a political correspondent and professor. On occasion, she shared being overwhelmed with her husband, Eddie Osefo, but she kept a polished exterior with the other women, wanting them to see her best side at all times. Whether it was the response from her cast mates or the public or unhappiness within, audiences saw a visible change in Wendy after her first season. Undergoing cosmetic surgery was the first of many changes as Wendy reappeared with a fabulous boob job along with a few nips and tucks to accommodate her new bust line. Eager for feedback on her new look, Wendy's wardrobe went through a dramatic change to show off her new curves. In several scenes, the other ladies were noticeably shocked at Wendy's wardrobe choices, making tongue-in-cheek comments during confessionals. Instead of showing up dressed like a news anchor or professor, Wendy's wardrobe became much more youthful and body conscious. There were subtle changes to Wendy's persona with the other ladies as well.

Her conversation became less formal, and it was clear to fans Wendy was vying for acceptance with the same group of women she initially deemed beneath her. Her interactions with the ladies went from less formal to flirtatious and simple, and it wasn't long before audiences were accusing Wendy of trying to "dumb down" her intelligence to appear "cool".

Wendy Has Always Seemed Out of Place With the Other Ladies Of 'RHOP'

Image via Bravo

The inaugural director of the Masters of Arts in Management Program at Goucher College and contributor to The Hill started a "two-wick" candle line to compete with Karen Huger's and also decided she was going to become a talk show host, attempting to compete with cast mates Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon's Reasaonbly Shady podcast. At the end of season 7, Wendy had a suggestive flirtatious moment with Mia Thornton, convincing audiences that she was open to taking a dip in Andy Cohen's proverbial lady pond.

While this behavior would not register a raised eyebrow from Ashley Darby or Mia, it was in direct contrast to the Dr. Wendy Osefo audiences met in 2020, and the Wendy that showed up on camera when her mother, Iyom Susan Okuzu was around. Ironically, Wendy's insecurities came to a head when RHOP producers introduced another Nigerian intellectual beauty to the show in Nneka Ihim. Wendy's overt dislike for Nneka and refusal to embrace her without a substantial reason, exposed her lack of self-confidence.

Wendy Felt The Need to Compete With Nneka, Karen and Gizelle

Image via Bravo

Wendy's relationship with her mother was a point of anxiety for her as she acknowledged her mother's cultural expectations were rooted in academic accomplishments and success. Although Wendy was quick to voice her pedigree and multiple accolades, most of the motivation behind it seemed connected to her mother's wishes and not her own. In the season 9 premiere, Wendy announces she's given up her professorship to focus on other things. Her husband asks her what she is going to tell her mother, and she doesn't have an immediate answer, but remains resigned to moving in another direction.

During conversations with the other women, Wendy seems much more interested in becoming friends with Gizelle, her former arch nemesis, and continues catering to Mia's antics. This behavior would've been appalling to the women introduced to RHOP fans in season five, who was extremely focused on her career and family. Season 9 Wendy is playful and coy but, ironically, still seems very displaced.

Wendy Surprises The Ladies at Karen's Birthday With a Freestyle Rap

Image via Bravo

The season 9 premiere includes a group scene where the ladies come together to celebrate Karen's 61st birthday, thrown by RHOP resident "pretty girl" Gizelle. All the women are given hats to showcase their personalities. Wendy accepts her fedora and bursts into a rap, gesturing towards her surgically enhanced chest, "My name is Wendy, and I'm the best, all the girls want to feel my breasts," she raps. It was a flop for her co-stars.

Wendy's outburst seems awkward and garners strange looks from her cast mates, but it's clear she's caught up at the moment, trying to fit in. In the next episode, she has a long-awaited sit down with Gizelle, but instead of checking her for all of her snide comments, Wendy tucks her head and seems eager to befriend the shadiest ex-wife in Potomac.

Wendy's Best-Selling Book Details Her Conflicting Relationship with Her Mother

Images from Bravo TV

In season 7, cameras followed Wendy on a trip to the hospital after she almost passed out from being overworked and full of anxiety. Eddie tried to get his wife to slow down, but Wendy shook off the hospital visit and was right back to being super mom, super wife, super professor, and hot girl in training. Wendy's internal struggle against the woman she was raised to be and the woman she wants desperately to show up as on reality TV are in direct conflict. Instead of standing on her accomplishments the way she did upon joining the show in season five, Wendy appears determined to tear down what she worked so hard to build and to reconstruct a new version of herself that is much more aligned with the typical reality star.

Today, the 2018 Black Women in Media honoree with four advanced degrees, is more excited about her putting on a dress that shows every single one of her enhanced curves than being an advocate for education and philanthropy. For RHOP audiences, Wendy's dramatic transformation is reminiscent of a young woman trying to gain independence from the stronghold of her mother's expectations and constraints. Wendy's best-selling book, titled Tears of My Mother: The Legacy of My Nigerian Upbringing', sheds light on her mother's fierce determination to build a successful life for her family after transplanting from her native Nigeria to America. The book offers a glimpse into Wendy's obligatory responsibility to make her mother's struggle worthwhile by offering up her unquestionable academic and social success.

The decision to join RHOP was arguably Wendy's attempt to enter another world and find herself. As a reality star, in a popular housewives franchise, celebrity and fame trump intellect, and the ability to look "snatched" supersedes winning a distinguished alumni award. Wendy is struggling to redefine herself in real time in front of RHOP fans and among an often critical cast. Season 9 promises to be a turning point for several cast members, including Wendy. The confrontation with her mother's disapproval of abandoning her professorship is looming ahead and dancing with her former enemy could prove a grave mistake. Wendy's background suggests she'll always have a place to fall if her two wick candles burn out, and the novelty of flaunting her surgical enhancements wears thin. She might suffer a bit of bad press along the way, but a girl with as much substance as Wendy is attempting to hide, will inevitably find a soft place to land.

