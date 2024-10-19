The Real Housewives of Potomac has proven to be a magnet for dysfunctional marriages over the last few seasons of the reality franchise. Former Housewife Robyn Dixon's marriage was under fire for years because of her husband Juan's alleged infidelity. Mia Thornton is divorcing her much older husband, Gordon, but entertains a strange relationship with both her ex and her new flame, Inc. Ashley Darby entered the RHOP group with now estranged husband Michael Darby. After several scandals involving Michael's philandering tendencies, Ashley finally pulled the plug on her marriage and announced she was divorcing Michael. The divorce didn't change much for the Darby's as Ashley continued living with Michael for a few years after their split and stayed on his payroll for several years after that. The other ladies gave Ashley grief about their living arrangements, but she remained firm in her decision to continue enjoying the fruits of Michael's labor until she was ready to pick up a few of her own bills outside his monthly child support and alimony. Newcomer to Potomac, Stacey Rusch fits right in with Potomac's toxic marital landscape with her estranged marriage and even stranger living arrangements.

Stacey's pretty face and polished exterior were a perfect fit for the RHOP cast. Her unique former position as a spokesmodel for QVS only made her more interesting to fans of the show. Her introduction in the premiere episode immediately highlighted a very obscure relationship with her wealthy estranged German husband, Thiemo Rusch. Stacey mentions his name in the first episode, but his likeness is blurred out, suggesting Thiemo wants nothing to do with his wife's new source of income. According to MSN, Thiemo is a senior vice president of sales operations for Audi of America. Understanding the position he holds with a multibillion-dollar company, it's easy to understand how reality drama may not mesh well with his corporate image.

By the second episode, Stacey was coming clean with Ashley about her living situation with her almost ex-husband. She casually acknowledged still sharing the marital home with Thiemo, although she was aware that he had begun seeing other women.

Why Stacey Rusch Says She Still Lives With Her Ex

Stacey goes on to assure Ashley of her personal quest to find love again, acknowledging she's found her future husband in her current love interest named TJ. Stacey insists she's been celibate since her marriage ended but admits wanting to marry TJ. She explains the living situation as a reasonable response to wanting her daughter, Arabella, to grow up experiencing both parents. She claims her 9-year-old daughter doesn't know that her parents are divorcing.

Related The 'RHOP' Newbies Aren't Bringing It in Season 9 The newest additions to the ‘RHOP’ lineup would’ve been a better option as friends.”

Irony strikes when Ashley appears puzzled by Stacey's lackadaisacal stance on remaining in the house with Thiemo while going through the divorce process. It's hard to gauge ifAshley was feigning disgust to be messy or because she felt like it was the right thing to say in confession, but most fans will consider her a huge hypocrite for saying anything negative about a situation that so closely mirrors her past. In the scene, Stacey doesn't even pick up on Ashley's disapproval, and continues speaking wistfully about her new romance with TJ, never acknowledging the situation could become a tad messy at the very least.

Fans that suspected Stacey's situation was going to produce drama were 100% correct. She went on to share her concern about raising a biracial child without the presence of her immediate family. Stacey explained how growing up in Detroit, she was surrounded by family, but laments the fact that her daughter won't have the same familial experience. Ashley relates to Stacey's daughter as the product of a biracial relationship and insists Stacey should find role models for her daughter because representation is important. As the season progresses, it's possible Ashley may have more advice for Stacey because she just recently disconnected her ex-husband's bank account from hers.

Robyn Dixon And Her Husband Juan Continued Living Together After Their First Divorce

Image by Jefferson Chacon, Bravo

For the moment, Stacey's wacky living situation is the least of her worries. She is focused on making her entrance to Potomac long term. She spoke with the Detroit FOX 2's morning show about her new role in Potomac. She assured the host that RHOP fans are destined to fall in love with her. "What's not to love about someone who is positive all the time?" she questioned. Stacey's perfect smile and model figure give her the right look for the group, but it's her toxic marital arrangement that has assured fans that Stacey is in the right zip code.

Related Gizelle Bryant Will Shine on 'RHOP' Without Robyn Dixon Without her main ally, Gizelle Bryant is forced to stand on her own in Season 9 of 'The Real Housewives of Potomac.'

Die hard RHOP fans will remember Robyn's first season was very similar in that she and her husband Juan were divorced but living together also. For women committed to a polished social image, restructuring their lives alone after a divorce can be an uncomfortable transition. Although Stacey and Thiemo are no longer together, the dynamics of their new relationship is something RHOP producers are going to be vying to film. If they continue living together, it's very unlikely there won't be filming boundaries crossed.

RHOP airs every Sunday on Bravo and can be streamed on Peacock.

The Real Housewives of Potomac We follow the lives of 6 women residents of Potomac, Maryland, each in various stages of life and affluence, shaping their community and their lives. Release Date January 17, 2016 Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 8

Stream on Peacock