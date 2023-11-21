The Big Picture African spirituality is diverse and has been influenced by colonization, resulting in the demonization of non-Christian practices, which is problematic.

Nigerian fans of RHOP were upset with Wendy's definition of Osu, as it was seen as reductionist and didn't accurately represent its meaning.

The portrayal of Wendy and Nneka's cultural practices on the show feeds into negative stereotypes and biases, neglecting the opportunity to uplift and celebrate African culture.

Dr. Wendy Osefo has worn her Nigerian ancestry loud and proud, giving Real Housewives Of Potomac fans who are unaware of the cultural intricacies a little insight. This season has put this in the forefront thanks to the addition of a new housewife, Nneka Ihim, who is also of Nigerian descent. In Season 8, Episode 2, he topic of Wendy being Osu or, rather, Ashley Darby’s lie about Wendy being Osu was a major topic of discussion. Some Nigerian fans were upset by Wendy’s explanation of Osu, as they felt she misrepresented its meaning. Nigerian fans are also upset with Nneka and Robyn Dixon for demonizing Wendy’s mother and her spiritual practice. Because of colonization, spiritualities outside of Christianity have been demonized, especially those from the African diaspora, which has yet to be represented in a positive way in pop culture. RHOP has the opportunity to bring new light to that narrative, but they aren’t, which is angering many of the series' Nigerian viewers.

African spirituality is vast and incredibly multifaceted. The continent, historically, was always filled with innumerable amounts of tribes with their own spiritual practices and lore. Later, the continent was split up into countries created by its colonizers, meaning tribal lines were split and scattered in ways that led to conflicts that are still ravaging the continent today. The land now known as Nigeria was invaded and colonized by the British in the 1800s. Nigeria is home to over 300 ethnic groups, with the largest ones being Yoruba, Hausa, Fulani, Igbo, and Ijaw. Both Wendy and Nneka have said they are Igbo, which is the dominant ethnicity in the southeastern section of Nigeria. Seeing these women being so proud of their culture and the show has shone a generally positive light on it, at least until recently.

The Real Housewives of Potomac Release Date January 17, 2016 Cast Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Robyn Dixon, Ashley Darby Main Genre Reality TV Genres Reality TV Rating TV-14 Seasons 8

What Is Osu, and Why Are 'RHOP' Fans Mad Over Wendy’s Definition?

Image via Bravo

Ashley Darby brought up an article to Nneka that alleged that Wendy and her family were cursed and referred to them as Osu. Nneka said she didn’t know if that was true, so naturally, Ashley ran to Wendy and said Nneka said Wendy was Osu. Ashley is admittedly messy, something RHOP fans are all too aware of, so it was no surprise that she ran away to start some potential drama. Initially, their conversation was sweet, as Wendy complimented Ashley and said she appreciated her presence in her life. After that sweet moment, Ashley dropped her fake news. Wendy was surprised, primarily because she did not know Nneka personally. She decided to clarify things to Ashley, saying that Osu meant outcast, which her family is not. Igbo fans of the series were upset to hear Wendy’s definition, claiming it as extremely reductionist.

One fan took to social media to air his grievances, which was shared on All About the Tea. In the video, he says, “Listen, as a full-blooded Igbo person, someone who believes in the well-being of the Igbo nation, you should never be seen talking about Osu cast. I’m not saying this because I’m an outcast … well if you think I am, that is your business! My problem is I can’t lay my hands on significant reasons for the stigma. There is no danger in associating with them [Osu], so why would someone who claims to be a doctor project her tribe poorly on a global TV [show]? Some of these people you stigmatize don’t even know the story, nor believe in it.”

His complaint is valid, as there is more nuance to Osu than audiences realize. According to The Life, “The Osu Caste System is an ancient practice in Igboland that discourages social interaction and marriage with a group of people, referred to as Osu (outcasts). This is because they dedicate these Osu people to the Alusis (deities) and are thus seen as inferior to the Nwadiala (free-borns).” This caste system is outdated, and Nigerians are working hard to abolish it in the government. In fact, the fight to abolish the Osu Caste System began in 1956, as it was seen as, “devilish and uncharitable to brand any human being with a label of inferiority due to the accidents of history.” To be Osu is not a curse in the literal sense but more so a social prejudice based on old religious systems that are no longer in practice. Meaning that if Wendy’s family comes from Osu origins, it is nothing to be ashamed of.

Nneka and Robyn’s Conversation About Wendy’s Mother Was Loud and Wrong

Image via Bravo

Nneka Ihim is a new housewife, so she had her first one-on-one with OG RHOP housewife Robyn Dixon. During their meal, Nneka brings up some alleged familial drama between Wendy’s family and her family. She alleged that Wendy’s mother, Iyom Susan Okuzu, was praying against her family at her altar. She added to the story, sharing that Susan was writing the names of Nneka’s family members on her altar to add to the prayers against them. Robyn responded in horror, saying that Susan was practicing “voodoo” and put a curse on Nneka, which Nneka essentially agreed to. Everything said by both of them is problematic for various reasons.

When Africans were forcibly brought to the newly forming United States, they naturally brought their spiritual and religious customs with them. Their various practices provided them with strength and courage. Because of this, there was heavy pressure on them and many were forced to convert to Christianity.

Nneka and Wendy’s families are both Igbo. According to Brittanica, “Traditional Igbo religion includes belief in a creator god (Chukwu or Chineke), an earth goddess (Ala), and numerous other deities and spirits as well as a belief in ancestors who protect their living descendants. Revelation of the will of the deities is sought by divination and oracles.” After colonization occurred completely in Nigeria, the predominant religion became Christianity. Brittanica states, “Many Igbo are now Christians, some practicing a syncretic version of Christianity intermingled with indigenous beliefs.” Wendy’s family is Catholic, and while Robyn was accusing Susan of practicing voodoo, they were celebrating the confirmation of Wendy’s two sons in the Catholic Church. Confirmation, according to the Catholic church is when the baptized person is 'sealed with the gift of the Holy Spirit' and is strengthened for service to the Body of Christ." Her two sons are connecting more to their Catholic faith, something that was clearly important to Wendy and her mother, who prayed during the celebrations. That aside, even if her family did blend other spiritual practices in with their Catholicism, it certainly wasn’t voodoo. The word voodoo invokes certain feelings and ideas thanks to its portrayal in pop culture. Those portrayals, for the most part, are grossly incorrect.

Voodoo, or Voudon, is a spiritual practice that was born in the country of Benin, which borders the western part of Nigeria. It is a practice with its own spirits and deities that, once again, have nothing to do with the devil or Satan. The concept of praying at an altar is practiced in one form or another through all religions, and Robyn’s immediate assumption that Susan is practicing voodoo is flat-out wrong. Her bias is rooted in Eurocentric programming that has been ingrained in African Americans since the Transatlantic Slave Trade.

'RHOP's Producers Are Choosing Xenophobia Over Cultural Consciousness

Image via Bravo

The fact that RHOP’s producers are feeding into these incorrect narratives is incredibly disrespectful to spiritual practices that are much older than Christianity. The contemptuous portrayal of Wendy and Nneka’s culture is disgusting, as it plays into racist mindsets. This is a harsh statement, but it's true. The roots of these feelings and ideas stemmed from Slave-owners wanting to break down the strength and autonomy of the enslaved. Pop culture has done a great job of continuing this narrative, as movies and television shows consistently portray voodoo and other African spiritual practices as evil and scary. And with Bravo's current issues and accusations of racism, this would be a great opportunity for them to break the mold. They could have chosen to explore things in a positive light, and while there is still plenty of season left for that to happen, it's highly likely that the narrative will remain as is. For now, fans will need to wait and see how the eventual controversy will play out between Wendy and Nneka. Here's hoping the fans will have the opportunity to see Wendy and Susan defend their family name, as well as provide clarity on the cultural issues themselves.

RHOP airs every Sunday on Bravo at 8 PM EST, with next-day streaming available on Peacock.

