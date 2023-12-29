The Big Picture Real Housewives of Potomac stars face legal issues as Eminem opposes their trademark request for Reasonably Shady podcast.

Eminem alleges that the podcast name could cause brand confusion and damage his personal brand.

The legal battle is ongoing, with Eminem filing for a protective order against the stars who tried to depose him.

In 2021, The Real Housewives of Potomac stars Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon launched their new podcast, Reasonably Shady. According to its page, the podcast is described as a “show [that] features conversations about being fearless women as they recount stories from their exciting lives. Topics include dating, relationships, marriage, entrepreneurs, motherhood, style, glam, current events, and more.” The show grew relatively quickly in popularity, developing a fanbase large enough to host in-person events, and its popularity has continued. And naturally, when something becomes popular, trouble is sure to follow. The first bout of trouble for the duo came shortly after season 7 of Real Housewives of Potomac ended.

Robyn Dixon came under fire for not acknowledging the marital issues that she was dealing with behind the scenes. Adding insult to injury, the RHOP crew soon learned that Robyn was willing to share her story, but only to the fans that subscribed to the Reasonably Shady Patreon. For those who may not know, Patreon is a service that allows content creators to monetize specific content by making it only available to those who pay for a subscription. RHOP fans were outraged, with many calling for Robyn to be fired from the show for withholding information for monetary gain. But this was just the beginning of the drama for the podcast, and now the pair known as The Green Eyed Bandits are facing legal issues centered around the word “shady.”

Rapper Eminem is facing off with the Bravo stars in court. And things are getting nastier by the day.

Trademark Wars: Eminem v. Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon

Robyn and Gizelle made a natural assumption that it was time to expand Reasonably Shady by selling products like t-shirts, lip gloss, etc. So, the duo applied to trademark the name Reasonably Shady, and it seemed as if things were moving in the right direction. That is, of course, until Marshall Mathers III, aka Eminem, put in opposition to their trademark request in February 2023. Eminem is known by a few monikers, as he also goes by Slim Shady and Shady. With all of his names in mind, the artist became concerned that there would be brand confusion between him and their podcast. He feels that the name of the podcast could “cause confusion in the minds of consumers” and is worried that their trademark may damage his personal brand.

The ladies then took steps to put in a request to deny Eminem’s opposition. According to Page Six, the request stated, “Robyn Dixon and Gizelle Bryant deny any likelihood of confusion between Mather’s trademarks and their Reasonably Shady mark…We are prepared to defend any allegations against them regarding their intellectual property.” They also requested that Eminem show up to a deposition regarding the trademark conflict, something his team is actively against. They argue that it’s way too early in the legal process for a deposition and would essentially be a waste of time. They also shared that, according to them, Robyn and Gizelle’s legal teams have not done their due diligence.

Eminem’s lawyers are alleging that Robyn and Gizelle have not tried to get the information that they are seeking through the deposition. They stated that there are three other people they can request information from rather than Eminem, as he’s not an expert in trademark issues. They feel that the ladies’ legal counsel has not done any interviews, focusing solely on getting Eminem into the courtroom.

The Real Slim Shady Files For A Protective Order Against 'RHOP' Stars

Robyn and Gizelle must be huge fans of Eminem's, as they are demanding that he show up in person to court. Their team attempted many times to depose him, while his team has also alleged that the ladies had not followed the proper procedural protocol when setting up a deposition. Robyn and Gizelle’s legal teams never officially informed Eminem’s team that they planned on filing a deposition, which is something they are supposed to do. Their demands for him to show up in person are illogical, and because of their persistence, has now forced Eminem to file for a protective order against Robyn and Gizelle to ensure that he will not have to go to court. This demand for his presence in court will most likely not help their case, and that isn’t the only issue.

Eminem has also already trademarked the word shady. He has “exclusively used both ‘Slim Shady’ and ‘Shady’ for entertainment services since 1998 and owns the trademark for ‘Shady’ to use on merch.” So, what does this mean for Gizelle and Robyn? The answer to that question is still unclear. The case is an odd one, and many are hoping Gizelle and Robyn come out as the winners in this instance. It’s highly improbable that anyone worldwide would believe the Grammy and Academy Award-winning rapper has any connection to Gizelle and Robyn’s podcast. The duo had not publicly discussed the case or Eminem’s involvement at this time. But like Eminem's famous hit song in 2000, the question that is grabbing everyone's attention: "Will the Real Slim (Reasonably) Shady please stand up?"

