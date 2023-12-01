The Big Picture Salt Lake City, where RHOSLC is filmed, is heavily influenced by the Mormon Church, which has its main headquarters there and a large number of temples.

The Mormon Church has faced criticism for its historical association with polygamy and its conservative beliefs on topics such as sexuality and gender roles.

Heather Gay, Whitney Rose, and Monica Garcia, all cast members on RHOSLC, have left the Mormon Church and shared their experiences of leaving and the challenges they faced since their exit.

"The first question people ask you when they find out if you're from Utah is 'Are you Mormon' and 'Are you a polygamist,'" Heather Gay explained when asked about the Mormon Church in one of her confessionals. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City usually bond over relationship issues, motherhood, ski trips, and everything that Jen Shah left behind before going to prison. But religion is also a big thing and can be easily overlooked. Some of them have caught on to each other's devoted religious practices. Not to forget Mary Cosby's congregation and the rumors about it being a "cult". Or Angie Katsanevas' Greek religious birthday celebrations and Meredith Marks' Jewish bread-breaking. This season, Lisa Barlow's son, Jack, held a farewell party before going on his Mormon missionary trip to Colombia. But why is being Mormon such a recurring thing on RHOSLC?

'RHOSLC' Is Filled With Utah's Mormon Church Themes

So RHOSLC seems very religious for a Housewives franchise. But why? Short answer: Christianity and the Mormon Church are everywhere in Utah. Salt Lake City is where most of the cast of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City film their drama. It's also where the Mormon Church has its main headquarters in the US. As of today, the Mormon Church has a little over 17 million members worldwide. According to their website, Utah has 24 active Mormon temples established—the highest number of temples in any state in the US. Also known as The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, members of the Mormon Church are often referred to as LDS, in short.

Controversial or not, RHOSLC's aesthetic is heavily based on Christianity, the Mormon Church, and overall Orthodox religious themes. After all, for Season 4, production had all the housewives read biblical excerpts in the opening segment, alluding to all the foreseeable drama ahead. In an echoed dramatic voiceover montage, all six housewives read Psalms, Proverbs, and other parts of the Bible. The montage closes off with Heather Gay reading a proverb: "He who breathes out lies will not escape." But time has proven that the Mormon Church has had an increasing number of detractors and ex-members who have decided to speak out against it.

What Is So Controversial About The Mormon Church?

LDS beliefs are actually not that far from Christianity and the original Bible. The Mormon Church has had a number of detractors and ex-members who have spoken out against its questionable practices. Some have even gone on to say that the church is a fully operating cult. The church was founded in 1830 by a prophet named Joseph Smith. The church's history alleges that he found "ancient scriptures" that date back to Jesus Christ's times in Jerusalem. There are records stating that the original prophet was a polygamist and believed in having multiple wives at the same time. This is something that the Church now supposedly frowns upon, but the rumors and stories of polygamist Mormons remain.

The Mormon church sticks with most of the original commandments and the Christian version of the Bible. But it also has a "latter" scripture called the Book of Mormon. This includes more pillars of Mormonism. On a surface level, some of the Mormon beliefs and practices include:

Members should refrain from substances like caffeine, tobacco, tea, and alcohol.

Members who want to attend the temple regularly have to go through an interview processes.

Premarital sex isn't appropriate and is heavily frowned upon.

Some adult Mormons should wear special "underwear garments" to attend church.

In some instances, members need to donate 10% of their income to the church.

Younger members are encouraged to go on "mission" trips abroad to spread "the gospel" and attract more potential members.

For the controversial part, the church is still questioned for stemming from a polygamist's point of view and interpretation of the scriptures. This has been looked at as a patriarchal way of navigating life and steering away from modern feminism and gender equality in family roles. Also, a very controversial standpoint is that non-conforming and/or non-binary gender appropriations aren't considered a godly or proper lifestyle "choice". On the topic of homosexuality, and according to their own website, the Church's President, M. Russell Ballard, said that "the experience of same-sex attraction is a complex reality for many people. The attraction itself is not a sin, but acting on it is. Even though individuals do not choose to have such attractions, they do choose how to respond to them." Furthermore, the Mormon Church has also faced allegations of fraud and financial crimes related to tax evasion.

Heather Gay vs. The Mormon Church

As an OG of the show, Heather Gay's storylines have been (almost only) about her journey in separating herself from the Mormon Church. This year, Heather Gay released her memoir Bad Mormon, which explains why she left the church. On the show, she's talked about the small-town backlash that has come from leaving The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - hence Heather's taglines being all about becoming herself again outside the church: "I may be a bad Mormon, but I’m always having a good time." Or season 2's, "I was raised a Mormon but now, I'm raising a glass of champagne."

Heather has explained that she grew up in a very Mormon-oriented family and that this was her lifestyle until she got married and had her kids. But she also expressed that her marriage was heavily influenced by the church's beliefs and that she had lost her sense of self along the way, and had been living in fear of sin. In February of this year, Heather came on to the Mormon Stories Podcast and explained her reasons for leaving, the impact that being Mormon had on her life, and the shame she felt over her divorce from someone who was highly established in the Mormon community. She also mentioned that many of the church rituals, specifically the Hosanna shout, felt very "culty". "It's pretty 'culty'. And it's even 'cultier', you know, if you're a 13-year-old going, 'Hosanna! Hosanna!' that's freakin' weird,", as Heather explained.

Whitney Rose Is Ex-Mormon #2 On 'RHOSLC'

A cousin of Heather, Whitney Rose, revealed she tried to exit the church three times. She explained that her infidelity towards her ex-husband was highly frowned upon, and she came close to being excommunicated a couple of times. On season 1 of RHOLSC, Whitney explained her second awakening: “Growing up, I was the perfect Mormon girl. In fact, I had the opportunity to either go on a senior trip to Maui with my girlfriends or go on a three-week church history tour. And I chose the church history tour. The night I got home, I messed around with my boyfriend and had beer, and didn't feel bad about it. So that's really when I started my journey of 'Woah, do I really believe this? Or am I just trying to fit in the cookie-cutter life that was laid out for me?"

In season 3, Whitney signed a letter with the help of attorneys and explained her reasoning behind officially leaving church: "They make it so hard to leave because if they can keep you, there's a chance that they can reactivate you. Which means, they'll start paying 10% of your income again...I think it's all about money and power and control. They're not trying to save the souls of Zion. They want your 10%."

Monica Garcia Is Ex-Mormon #3 On 'RHOSLC'

On this season of RHOSLC, newcomer Monica Garcia had an emotional one-on-one moment with Heather. Monica was introduced as a former assistant to Jen Shah with a feisty personality. She stated that she was of Portuguese and Colombian descent. She also explained that she had told the church about an affair she'd had with the husband of her sister-in-law. Monica explained that she told this to her bishop and that she had subsequently been excommunicated from the church. "Genuinely and truly one of the worst experiences of my life," she tearfully explained to Heather.

New episodes of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City air every Tuesday on Bravo at 8 PM EST and are available for streaming on Bravo and Peacock the day after.

