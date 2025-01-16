Jen Shah from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City has been in prison since 2023 because she pleaded guilty to wire fraud against the elderly. She has been serving her time at the Bryan Federal Prison Camp in Texas and the plan was for her to stay there until 2029. Even though she had been sentenced to be there for six years due to her good behavior, in December 2024, she got her sentence reduced to December 2027. Now, because she continues to show good behavior, she has gotten her sentence reduced one more time and her new release date will be on November 3, 2026.

Jen has gone through many different ups and downs since she was found guilty of wire fraud, but she has found this time to reflect on what she did. Her good behavior must be working since she has had her sentence reduced twice already.

Jen Shah Could Be Coming Home Sooner Than Expected

Since July 2022, Jen Shah has been at the center of drama outside the women from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City because it had been revealed that the way she was making money was by defrauding many people, especially the elderly community, into making purchases through phone and email to her company. Even though the evidence was pointing at her being guilty, she continued to try to prove her innocence until she couldn't anymore and accepted what she had done. She confessed to committing the crime. When asked what she had done she said, "Wire fraud. Offering services with little to no value. We used interstate telephones and emails. I knew many of the purchasers were over the age of 55. I am so sorry.”

When found guilty, Jen was sentenced to be in prison until 2029, but that same year she went in, she got her sentence reduced because of her good behavior. While in prison, Jen has taken the time to reflect on everything. Viewers knew Jen as someone that had an explosive personality, so while being away she finished an anger management course. She told Page Six, "Through journaling, homework, audio lessons and the two-hour weekly group sessions/class, I learned more about what anger is, where it comes from and healthy ways to respond and react that are safe and beneficial." Thanks to the new-found Zen Jen, she has shown she regrets what she did and has her sentence reduced once more and will have the opportunity to be back with her family in 2026. With this news, it brings the question whether she will be back on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City or not. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs weekly on Bravo and can be streamed on Peacock.

