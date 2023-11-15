The Big Picture Lisa's son Jack was set to go on a mission to Colombia but is actually in Tustin, California due to a delayed visa.

Lisa Barlow has become one of the fan-favorite housewives on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. The co-founder of Vida Tequila sent her son Jack Barlow on a mission in Season 4. Jack was set to go to Bogotá, Colombia. Lisa threw a party for Jack to announce where he was going on a mission and in her confessional, Lisa confused viewers about the mission, including that he was robbed at "gunpoint" there daily. Now, it seems, Jack is actually in Tustin, California instead of Colombia.

A fan on Reddit saw Jack at a TJ MAXX, and it forced Lisa to address what Jack was doing there instead of Colombia like he was supposed to be. Lisa said on X that Jack's visa was delayed. She replied to someone on X who explained that missionaries sometimes go to different locations waiting for their visas to go through. This is after weeks of Jack supposedly being gone and a season airing where fellow The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Heather Gay has been questioning Lisa and Jack's relationship to Mormonism.

Before Lisa commented on his visa, rumors were swirling that Jack had ditched Colombia to go to Orange County instead. Instead, she replied to a tweet about the situation that his visa was simply delayed. Whether we'll hear more about the situation, we don't know. But this could have been solved if Lisa told fans what was going on with Jack's visa in the first place.

Why Lisa Barlow Hid Jack's Mission Situation

Image via Bravo

Lisa has shown on RHOSLC that she cares about how people view her. If people are seeing Jack out and about in California, when the show, Lisa is telling people that he is in Colombia, a statement from Lisa would have cleared up the issue about his visa. Instead, fans were left with questions about Jack's whereabouts. Now with the news that he isn't in Columbia, there are more questions. Whether he'll end up in Colombia or stay in California remains to be seen but hopefully, fans will get some more answers when the reunion for Season 4 rolls around for The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. New episodes air every Tuesday on Bravo, with streaming available on Peacock.

