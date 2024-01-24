The Big Picture Lisa Barlow felt angry and betrayed by Monica Garcia's involvement in the show, as she had been bullying the other women online.

Barlow revealed that Garcia had allegedly been logging into Jen Shah's security cameras to watch her, which Barlow found creepy and invasive.

Barlow expressed that she could never trust Garcia again after learning what she did to her mother and stated that she did not want her in her home or space.

The fourth season of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City had an explosive final moment when it was revealed that Monica Garcia was part of the Finsta account, Reality Von Teese. As the newest addition to the housewives franchise, Garcia fought with many of the women during Season 4, but none more than Lisa Barlow. The two got into screaming matches often, and it lead to one of the most confrontational friendships to date. Now, Barlow is talking about Garcia's involvement in the show and what she felt about the situation.

Talking with Deadline, Barlow addressed the idea of Garcia being the reason this season worked so well and she said, "This season would’ve been good with or without Monica because there was so much that we had to resolve.” More than that, she opened up about what the Reality Von Teese reveal did to her. “I was really angry because I’m like, ‘We let you in our space, and this whole time, you were going online and bullying every single one of us,’” Barlow said. “The way she was watching all of us and studying us, it felt so dark and creepy and so invasive.”

What is fascinating about her chat with Deadline is that Barlow goes on to reveal things about Garcia that were not known, like the fact that Garcia allegedly logged into Jen Shah's security camera to watch her. “We figured out that [Monica] was logging into Jen’s security cameras watching her for months,” she said. “All of the videos that were going up about Jen on Reality Von Tease were downloaded from security cameras. That was so crazy to me.”

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Release Date November 11, 2020 Cast Whitney Rose , Lisa Barlow , Meredith Marks , Heather Gay , Jen Shah Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 4

Lisa Barlow Doesn't Hold Back Her Feelings About Monica Garcia

During the Deadline interview, Barlow went on to talk about how she cannot trust Garcia again after learning what she did to her mother, Linda Darnell. “The fact that [Monica] can send her friends videos inciting her mother, and yelling at her mom, and demeaning her mother, I could never trust her again,” she said, adding, “I just couldn’t trust her. I don’t want her in my home [and] I don’t want her in my space.”

Barlow also talked about how Garcia's fighting with her was different from how she fights with Heather Gay, saying “It was hard because, for me, it was dealing with someone that’s very sophomoric. I like to argue smart. Heather and I can dish and take. I think with Monica it was a little hard because her jeers were so low. I mean, how do you respond to someone that’s saying, ‘Fix your face, you’re ugly.’ You can’t respond to that.”

All of this is to say that this is the makings of an interesting future for The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. None of the women seemingly wanted Garcia to return for a fifth season, and per multiple media outlets, Garcia has been fired.

