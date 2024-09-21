Lisa Barlow is back and now that fans of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City have one of their favorite housewives again, Barlow is back to dropping some of the best retaliation responses. Like when someone asked her online if she was doing cocaine, for example. Barlow, who has been feuding with Whitney Rose, also talked about how her former friend called her a phony after Rose mocked Barlow, stating that she didn't know anything about her.

The fan in question wrote "Is Lisa Barlow on cocaine" on social media. Barlow responded iconically by saying "Just Diet Coke." She continued her flippant response with “And thank you for recognizing that I have high energy.” Fans came to Barlow's defense, writing "Don’t be coming for Lisa with that nonsense" in response to the X user.

Others mocked their X profile name (which says Blessed) and used that to defend Barlow from the now-deleted tweet. "And you're 'blessed'? By what? God judges those who JUDGE. I happen to be on twitter today and I am shocked at the amount of nastiness and TROLLS I am seeing, and that ma'am, is what you are..a TROLL. Is she on coke really? Why? Does she have more energy then YOU DO? LOL"

'RHOSLC's Whitney Rose vs. Lisa Barlow Feud Continues

Rose did an interview with Housewives Nightcap where she spent time shading Barlow. In the interview, she kept claiming that she knew nothing about Barlow. “By definition of a villain, Lisa is a character,” said Rose. “She’s fake. She’s phony. She’s not presenting herself as – I couldn’t even tell you five facts about Lisa other than she loves herself, she loves Diet Coke and she now works at Wendy’s. I don’t know anything about the woman.” Rose's statement was in response to the premiere episode of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City where she says that Barlow's reaction was "crazy" and "blown out of proportion." She went on to allege that Barlow is "playing a role of fake, phony Lisa Barlow.”

Barlow responded in the comment section about Rose's comments, writing “Obsessed with me.” “We all know Whitney practiced this [line] a million times in her bathroom mirror – I ❤️ Wendy’s and Diet Coke and they love me back." She even said that Rose "said PHD in LB." Prior to this new feud, the two had seemingly settled their difference and are now back to fighting again.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is available to stream on Peacock in the U.S.

