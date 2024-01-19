The Big Picture Mary Cosby accuses Whitney Rose of racism due to her Mormon upbringing, sparking a debate among the cast.

Lisa Barlow faces backlash for denying the deep-seated racism within Mormonism despite others confirming it.

The history of Mormonism allegedly includes a troubling legacy of racial inequality, but the church has made efforts to stand against racism currently.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Reunion (part 2) aired on January 16, featuring the appearance of housewife Mary Cosby alongside her fellow cast members. Mary wasted no time expressing her opinions, even going as far as sharing her thoughts with host Andy Cohen about which cast members she liked and disliked. Once Mary joined the ladies on stage, she boldly labeled one of her fellow cast mates as being racist. Mary was making up for lost time due to her skipping out on the season 2 reunion when she was a full-time housewife, so she did not hold back when confronting the ladies with past and present issues such as her marriage, her church organization, and racism. While Mary is often seen as the source of comedic relief on the show, this reunion showcased her as a vital asset to reality TV and the RHOSLC cast, with many reasons for her concerns towards her fellow housewives.

The RHOSLC ladies were filled with anticipation as they prepared to confront newcomer Monica Garcia, the person behind the reality page Reality Von Tease, who had started to expose Jen Shah's criminal activity and the other cast members' complacency towards it. Therefore, it was unexpected for Mary to divert their attention once she joined the cast on stage.

Mary Cosby Stuns the 'RHOSLC' Cast With Claims of Racism

The ladies were taken aback when Mary accused Whitney Rose of being racist due to her upbringing in the Mormon church. Mary explicitly stated, "I believe that they have their beliefs, which is that the color of our skin is cursed by the mark of Cain" (referring to brown/black skin). Mary emphasized that Heather Gay could support her claims, and Heather confirmed that the Mormon doctrine is rooted in racism. Lisa Barlow, on the other hand, promptly refuted this statement. Surprisingly, even Whitney, who was being accused of racism, agreed with Heather's assertion.

Heather further clarified that the Mormon church was actively working to challenge the antiquated foundations that the religion was built upon. Nonetheless, Whitney sought clarification on whether she had personally done anything to make Mary feel this way, to which Mary responded: "It's feeling, and you have to be my color to know it. It is not something that somebody can teach you, and it's not something that someone can tell you." Lisa was the only cast member expressing an issue with Mary, Heather, and Whitney's statement.

Lisa faced a swift backlash from fans on social media for her speedy dismissal of the deep-seated racism within the origins of Mormonism. Many criticized Lisa for being disconnected from the harsh realities of the Church's past. When Andy brought up the topic and directed the question towards Heather about the beliefs of Mormons, Lisa interjected, saying, "I'm Mormon, so can somebody ask me?" Despite Heather and Whitney concurring that racism is indeed ingrained in Mormon doctrine, Lisa adamantly denied it, repeatedly asserting, "No, that's not true. No, it's not." Lisa takes her argument to an extreme by singling out a Black individual who is a Mormon as if the sole person she used as an example represents the entire Black community within the religion. By doing so, Lisa seemingly tries dismiss any possibility of racism within Mormonism. Despite Lisa's denial, the historical accounts provided by Mary, Heather, and Whitney align with each other and contradict Lisa's viewpoint.

The History of Mormonism

Throughout its history, Mormonism has undergone significant changes. Still, one aspect that remained consistent for a long time was the belief held by its founder, Joseph Smith, that Black people were inherently less righteous due to the color of their skin. Cambridge University Press shared an account of the Church's early belief. This belief was rooted in the notion that Black individuals represented the mark of Cain and the curse of Ham, as noted in an OpEd in The New York Times. Consequently, the religion frequently emphasized the idea that Black skin was a curse and should be segregated from white skin, as it was considered to be more "righteous." Even Brigham Young, who succeeded Smith, perpetuated the notion of Black inferiority and advocated for their separation from white people. These discriminatory beliefs persisted within the Mormon church throughout the Civil Rights Movement, and it wasn't until 1978 that the ban on Black individuals excelling in the priesthood was lifted.

However, it is essential to note that the Mormon church has made efforts to improve its organization and address the issue of racism within the black community. While they have not issued an apology or fully acknowledged the discriminatory practices and beliefs of their past, they have taken steps to stand against racism. While the history of Mormonism reveals a troubling legacy of racial inequality, it is important to recognize the efforts made by the church in standing against racism today. The ongoing journey towards rectifying past wrongs and fostering inclusivity remains crucial to the Mormon church's commitment to progress and equality.

Part three of the Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Season 4 reunion will air on Bravo at 8 PM EST on January 23. All seasons are available to stream on Peacock.

