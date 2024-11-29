The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City stars Heather Gay and Meredith Marks are in Mary Cosby’s corner. The reality TV personalities are reflecting on the heart-wrenching moment between Cosby and her son, Robert Cosby Jr., on RHOSLC Season 5, Episode 11, during which the latter came clean about his mental health and substance abuse struggles.

On the November 27, 2024, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Heather Gay told host Andy Cohen that the moment between her fellow co-star Cosby and her son was compelling television. It reminded the RHOSLC star that people tune into reality TV to witness and share their stories while leaving a lasting impact. While Gay felt the moment was impactful from a reality TV perspective, her co-star Meredith Marks believes the episode helped her gain perspective and find sense in Mary Cosby’s behavior during RHOSLC Season 5.

Marks confessed that she didn’t know that Cosby was going through such a tumultuous phase in her life in real time. The reality TV star revealed that she had faced something similar with her nephew a few years ago, and believes that she could’ve supported Mary Cosby had she known then what she knows now. Andy Cohen shared that he had contacted Cosby just before the late-night talk show episode, and the latter had revealed that her son was doing well. Marks noted that Cosby had seemed different, and she expressed her disappointment over being ignorant of her co-star’s struggles in the following words:

“​​It was very sad to me that I was unable to be there for her.”

The Conversation Between Mary Cosby and Her Son Was Heartbreaking

RHOSLC Season 5, Episode 11 captured the melancholic moment between Mary Cosby and her son, Robert Cosby Jr., in which he confessed to having a drug problem. Cosby Jr. revealed to his mother that he had been taking half a Xanax along with Adderall to help him chill out.

Cosby asked whether her son was unhappy in life, to which he explained that life was like unseasoned chicken and equated getting high to adding seasoning to it. Cosby Jr. confessed that he had been struggling with drug abuse since he was 16 years old. While he had started with Xanax at a party, one thing led to another, and he started doing “Xanax with Acid” and eventually “Molly with Xanax.” Mary Cosby’s son spilled further details on his Xanax addiction in the following words:

“ I really like Xanax, so I mix it with everything. Xanax and cocaine.”

While her son revealed all the horrific details of his drug addiction, Mary Cosby burst into tears while reassuring him that she would never judge him. Robert Cosby Jr. also admitted to having been suicidal, and explained how his mother was the only reason why he didn’t follow through with it.

New episodes of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 5 air every Wednesday at 9/8c on Bravo. You can stream the episode and the show’s previous seasons on Peacock.