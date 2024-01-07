The Big Picture Monica Garcia's involvement with the Instagram account "Reality Von Teese" was revealed in the Season 4 finale, causing shock among the cast members.

It was claimed that Garcia joined the show to get close to the other wives and that there is more to this situation that will be revealed in the Season 4 reunion.

Despite the controversy, it is still unclear whether Garcia will return for Season 5 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

Monica Garcia becoming the villain of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City was a season-long journey but it hit a head in the Season 4 finale when it was revealed that she was partially responsible for the troll Instagram account @RealityVonTeese. The account became infamous for sharing rumors about the wives. It has been a sore spot for many of the cast members for years. The account was reportedly started as a way for Garcia and Tenesha Luckett to try to take down Jen Shah for her role in fraud crimes. Garcia revealed in the finale that the women being included were just collateral damage to harm Shah.

Now, producers have revealed to the cast whether they knew about Garcia being involved with the account. “Had they been aware prior to [the ladies’ vacation in] Bermuda, they would have never withheld that information from the core four,” a source close to production told Page Six. “It was a shock to everyone, even Monica.”

Amid the reveal, it was claimed that Garcia told Luckett she was joining the show to get close to the cast. If true, it does change how Garcia reacted to the news and her claim about the women not being a source of drama for the Instagram account outside of the Shah reveals.

The reveal came when Heather Gay was told by Luckett of Garcia's connection to the account. She was sent receipts between herself and Garcia about the account and what to post. It resulted in an explosive dinner that was supposed to be celebrating Garcia's birthday on the trip. Gay confronted Garcia about what she discovered. Garcia admitted it was partially true.

Monica Garcia's Troll Account Is the Biggest Twist of 'RHOSLC'

While Garcia was new to the show and brought a lot of drama to Season 4 with fights with her mother. She also ended up being there for reasons that no one seemed to know before Gay's discovery. With this being the finale, there were a lot of questions left unanswered.

In the preview for the Season 4 reunion, Garcia brings out a "Burn Book," a nod from Mean Girls to kick off her defense and use it as an attack against her co-stars. It doesn't seem like she is backing down from being part of the account and doing it to take down Shah. Whether we'll see Garcia again in Season 5 is still unknown.

Part one of the Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Season 4 reunion will air on Bravo at 8 PM EST on January 9. All episodes are available to stream on Peacock.

